here-are-the-nfl-draft-over-under-props-for-top-prospects

The 2020 NFL Draft won’t be happening in Las Vegas in front of a raucous crowd anymore but, in late April, the country’s most popular sports league will provide an oasis in the desert of sports content. While it is still early to really project the first-round field, mock drafts are flying around, and interest is incredibly high in what might take place when the league’s 32 teams gather, in whatever form that may be, to make selections.

To that end, the good folks at BetOnline.ag released over-under props for more than 20 players, ratcheting up interest in when certain prospects may be selected. Amusingly, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t even assigned with an over-under, presumably because the talented signal-caller is a heavy favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick, whether the Cincinnati Bengals use that pick or trade it to another team. Beyond that, though, Tua Tagovailoa has the second-highest over-under projection (3.5), trailing only Ohio State defensive end Chase Young (2.5).

More than anything, these early numbers are good to generate additional handicapping interest and, in the coming days, it feels like a (very) safe bet that the prop sheets will be flowing from BetOnline and other outlets. If nothing else, the 2020 NFL Draft might have overwhelming betting handle when compared to a “normal” draft and, if you happen to have strong takes on the projections for quarterbacks Justin Herbert (over-under 5.5) or Jordan Love (over-under 13.5), you can now put your hard-earned jelly beans behind those thoughts.

Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia): Over/Under 10.5

CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma): Over/Under 12.5

Chase Young, EDGE (Ohio State): Over/Under 2.5

CJ Henderson, CB (Florida): Over/Under 16.5

Derrick Brown, DT (Auburn): Over/Under 8.5

Henry Ruggs III, WR (Alabama): Over/Under 15.5

Isaiah Simmons, LB (Clemson): Over/Under 6.5

Javon Kinlaw, DT (South Carolina): Over/Under 15.5

Jedrick Wills, OT (Alabama): Over/Under 10.5

Jeff Okudah, CB (Ohio State): Over/Under 4.5

Jerry Jeudy, WR (Alabama): Over/Under 12.5

Jordan Love, QB (Utah State): Over/Under 13.5

Josh Jones, OT (Houston): Over/Under 25.5

Justin Herbert, QB (Oregon): Over/Under 5.5

Justin Jefferson, WR (LSU): Over/Under 21.5

Kenneth Murray, LB (Oklahoma): Over/Under 19.5

K’lavon Chaisson, EDGE (LSU): Over/Under 16.5

Kristian Fulton, CB (LSU): Over/Under 24.5

Mekhi Becton, OT (Louisville): Over/Under 8.5

Patrick Queen, LB (LSU): Over/Under 25.5

Tua Tagovailoa, QB (Alabama): Over/Under 3.5

Xavier McKinney, S (Alabama): Over/Under 25.5

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE (Penn State): Over/Under 27.5