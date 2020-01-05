here-are-the-new-films-arriving-on-netflix-in-2020

Netflix has released a list of new movies set to air on its streaming platform this year.

Among the films are To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the sequel to To All The Boys I Loved Before (2018), as well as Eurovision starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams.

Armie Hammer and Lily James explore a volatile relationship in Rebecca, which is an adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s 1938 novel and a remake of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1940 film, while a violent thriller unfolds in Tyler Perry’s A Fall From Grace.

Elsewhere, Charlize Theron heads up a collective of immortal mercenaries with Kiki Layne in The Old Guard. A new documentary film, Miss Americana, follows Taylor Swift across several years of her career. See the full list below:

The Old Guard

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Starring: Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne

Netflix says: From director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne lead a covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed.

Miss Americana

Director: Lana Wilson

Starring: Taylor Swift

Netflix says: From director Lana Wilson, a raw and emotionally revealing look at Taylor Swift; following one of the most iconic artists of our time as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.

Taylor Swift, live. Credit: Don Arnold/TAS18/Getty Images

Mank

Director: David Fincher

Starring: Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance, Lily Collins

Netflix says: From director David Fincher, the story centres around the writing of Citizen Kane. Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance, and Lily Collins star.

Uncorked

Director: Prentice Penny

Starring: Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance, Niecy Nash

Netflix says: Elijah (Athie) must balance his dream of becoming a master sommelier with his father’s expectations that he carry on the family’s Memphis BBQ joint.

Rebecca

Director: Ben Wheatley

Starring: Armie Hammer, Lily James

Netflix says: Director Ben Wheatley’s adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s novel (adapted by Hitchcock in 1940) follows a newly-married young woman (Lily James) who finds herself battling the shadow of her husband’s (Armie Hammer) dead first wife, the mysterious Rebecca.

Armie Hammer

Hillbilly Elegy

Director: Ron Howard

Starring: Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Gabriel Basso

Netflix says: Ron Howard’s adaptation of J.D. Vance’s memoir of the same name, a modern exploration of the American Dream about three generations of an Appalachian family.

DA 5 Bloods

Director: Spike Lee

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser, Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors

Netflix says: The latest Spike Lee joint follows four African American vets who return to Vietnam, searching for the remains of their fallen squad leader and the promise of buried treasure

The Boys In The Band

Director: Joe Mantello

Starring: Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells

Netflix says: From producer Ryan Murphy, Joe Mantello’s adaptation of the play follows a group of gay friends who reunite to celebrate one of their birthdays. When the host’s potentially closeted college roommate shows up uninvited, the evening is thrown into turmoil.

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Director: Michael Fimognari

Starring: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Jordan Fisher

Netflix says: Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) have just taken their romance from pretend to officially real in the when another recipient (Jordan Fisher) of one of her love letters enters the picture.

Eurovision

Director: David Dobkin

Starring: Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams

Netflix says: When aspiring musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream is a dream worth fighting.

I’m Thinking Of Ending Things

Director: Charlie Kaufman

Starring: Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis

Netflix says: A road trip becomes a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty, and sheer terror.

All The Bright Places

Director: Brett Haley

Starring: Elle Fanning, Justice Smith

Netflix says: Based on the novel by Jennifer Niven, Brett Haley’s adaptation tells the story of Violet Markey (Elle Fanning) and Theodore Finch (Justice Smith), who meet and change each other’s lives forever.

The Last Thing He Wanted

Director: Dee Rees

Starring: Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe, Ben Affleck, Toby Jones, Rosie Pere

In this Joan Didion adaptation from Dee Rees, a veteran D.C. journalist (Anne Hathaway) loses the thread of her own story when a guilt-propelled errand for her father thrusts her from byline to unwitting subject in the very story she’s trying to break.

A Fall From Grace

Director: Tyler Perry

Starring: Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson

Netflix says: In this thriller from Tyler Perry, Grace (Crystal Fox), a disheartened woman restored by a new romance, discovers her relationship is full of secrets, and her vulnerable side quickly turns violent.