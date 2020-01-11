here-are-the-las-vegas-odds-on-tom-brady’s-next-team

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Tom Brady’s future in the NFL, Las Vegas oddsmakers still believe he will be the quarterback of the New England Patriots in 2020.

Sportsbetting.ag is giving 1-3 odds that Brady will be on the Patriots roster for Week 1 of the 2020 season. That means a $300 bet on Brady staying with New England would pay out $100.

Brady leaving the Patriots to join another team is the underdog scenario as of now, according to the site.

If Brady were to take his talents elsewhere, though, the Los Angeles Chargers are the favorites at 2-1 odds. The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders follow at 7-1 odds.

Earlier in the week, the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers, who were both linked to hiring Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, were the favorites on Sportsbetting.ag. Since then, the Panthers hired Baylor’s Matt Rhule to be their next head coach, which dropped their odds to land Brady from 6-1 to 9-1.

The Browns, who met with McDaniels on Friday and have yet to hire a new coach, saw their odds fall from 11-2 to 9-1.

The Indianapolis Colts (8-1) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-1) are the only other teams with odds less than 1000 on Sportsbetting.ag.

Westgate sportsbook Vice President Ed Salmons told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he’d put the odds of Brady staying in New England at -500.

“He’s not going to the Chargers. That whole talk is nonsense,” Salmons said. “If he’s going to play, it’s going to be with the Patriots.”

If the Patriots and Brady don’t reach an agreement before March 17, Brady will officially be a free agent for the first time in his career the next day.