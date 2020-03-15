Here are the best 12 latest Netflix shows that you can binge watch on and you’ll be definitely satisfied. Read to know what’s worth watching now.

So aren’t you bored of sitting inside the home due to Corona virus? Well, we have brought a wonderful solution for you. Sit at home, in front of the television and enjoy some interesting Netflix series. Here’s the list of 12 new Netflix shows that worth watching.

1) Elite season 3

The series consists of a completely different mystery. The first season solved the teenager, Marina’s murder history. The second season included Samuel’s disappearance. And the third season is about the investigation of Polo’s murder. The show has a lot of interesting and deadly events for your entertainment.

2) On My Block season 3

This show is a teen drama comedy which is loved mainly by the youth. It revolves around the Block crew searching for the enigmatic Lil’ Ricky.

3) Lost Girls

The series is based on a true story. The crime drama is about a woman named Mari Gilbert. Her daughter, Shannan Gilbert has disappeared and her determination to find her daughter forces the police to investigate the case deeply.

4) The Circle Brazil season 1

It’s about an apartment in which kooky Brazilian contestants stay. All of them play against each other to get the grand prize of $67,000.

5) 100 Humans season 1

Its a scientific show with a little flavour of comedy added to it. The show is hosted by three most popular comedians, Zainab Johnson, Sammy Obeid, and Alie Ward. The show tests the mysteries about human behavior.

6) Marc Maron: End Times Fun

The podcaster, Marc Maron grapples about the notion that anything can exist like a stranger suggesting you turmeric for staying healthy. The show has a comedy element added to it. So you’ll enjoy until you don’t get offensive with the jokes.

7) The Valhalla Murders season 1

The thriller series is based on the story of Two Scandinavian detectives, namely, Arnar and Kata searching for a serial killer.

8) Kingdom season 2

The show is set up in the 16th century when the country suffered from a supernatural pandemic in which zombies had attacked the country and people struggle to save themselves from dying.

9) Dirty Money season 2

The show is revolves around real estate properties of Jared Kushner and the stories behind those golden necklace you have in your jewelry box.

10) Bloodride season 1

This one is a perfect show for you if you love horror movies or series. It a Scandinavian horror in which Six doomed riders travel to a strange place. Watch the further episodes to get the whole story.

11) Hospital Playlist season 1

The show is sweet and you are gonna love it. It’s about a doctor and five best friends solving the issues that occur in the hospital.

12) Beastars season 1

The show has an imaginary world in which anthropomorphized animals live together. But then a wolf realizes about his wild side when a brutal murder takes place in his high school.

So, sit at home, enjoy these series and stay safe. And don’t forget that to bookmark our page for more updates.