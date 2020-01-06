Home CELEBRITY NEWS Here are all the winners from the Golden Globes 2020

The 2020 Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hills Hilton tonight (January 5), celebrating the best of the last year in film and TV.

Noah Baumbach’s Netflix movie Marriage Story was up for the most awards at the ceremony with six nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, drama acting nods for Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, but only walked away with one award on the night – Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern.

The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood both had five nominations apiece. Despite critical acclaim, the former took home no awards, while Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film collected three trophies. On the TV side of things, Chernobyl and Fleabag were the night’s big winners.

The full list of winners is below.

Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in ‘Marriage Story’ CREDIT: Netflix

Contents

Best Motion Picture Drama

1917 – winner


The Irishman


Joker


Marriage Story


The Two Popes

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet


Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story


Saoirse Ronan, Little Women


Charlize Theron, Bombshell


Renée Zellweger, Judy – winner

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale, Ford V Ferrari


Antonio Banderas, Pain And Glory


Adam Driver, Marriage Story


Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – winner


Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name


Jojo Rabbit


Knives Out


Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – winner


Rocketman

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Ana De Armas, Knives Out


Awkwafina, The Farewell – winner


Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette


Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart


Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out


Roman Griffin Days, Jojo Rabbit


Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood


Taron Egerton, Rocketman – winner


Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2


How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World


The Lion King


Missing Link – winner


Toy Story 4

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell


Les Misérables


Pain And Glory


Parasite – winner


Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell


Annette Bening, The Report


Laura Dern, Marriage Story – winner


Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers


Margot Robbie, Bombshell

The Irishman
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in ‘The Irishman’ CREDIT: Netflix

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood


Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes


Al Pacino, The Irishman


Joe Pesci, The Irishman


Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – winner

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite


Sam Mendes, 1917 – winner


Todd Phillips, Joker


Martin Scorsese, The Irishman


Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story


Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite


Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes


Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – winner


Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women


Hildur Guönadóttir, Joker – winner


Randy Newman, Marriage Story


Thomas Newman, 1917


Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

‘Beautiful Ghosts’, Cats


‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’, Rocketman – winner


‘Into The Unknown’, Frozen 2


‘Spirit’, The Lion King


‘Stand Up’, Harriet

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies


The Crown


Killing Eve


The Morning Show


Succession – winner

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show


Olivia Colman, The Crown – winner


Jodie Comer, Killing Eve


Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies


Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession – winner


Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones


Rami Malek, Mr Robot


Tobias Menzies, The Crown


Billy Porter, Pose

Fleabag
Phoebe Waller-Bridge in ‘Fleabag’ CREDIT: BBC

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Barry


Fleabag – winner


The Kominksy Method


The Marvelous Mrs Maisel


The Politician

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me


Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel


Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming A God In Central Florida


Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll


Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – winner

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method


Bill Hader, Barry


Ben Platt, The Politician


Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself


Ramy Youssef, Ramy – winner

Best Television Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Catch-22


Chernobyl – winner


Fosse/Verdon


The Loudest Voice


Unbelievable

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable


Joey King, The Act


Helen Mirren, Catherine The Great


Merrit Wever, Unbelievable


Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – winner

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22


Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy


Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – winner


Jared Harris, Chernobyl


Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Patricia Arquette, The Act – winner


Helena Bonham-Carter, The Crown


Toni Collette, Unbelievable


Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies


Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method


Kieran Culkin, Succession


Andrew Scott, Fleabag


Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – winner


Henry Winkler, Barry

Carol Burnett Award

Ellen DeGeneres

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Tom Hanks

