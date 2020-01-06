here-are-all-the-winners-from-the-golden-globes-2020

The 2020 Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hills Hilton tonight (January 5), celebrating the best of the last year in film and TV.

Noah Baumbach’s Netflix movie Marriage Story was up for the most awards at the ceremony with six nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, drama acting nods for Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, but only walked away with one award on the night – Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern.

The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood both had five nominations apiece. Despite critical acclaim, the former took home no awards, while Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film collected three trophies. On the TV side of things, Chernobyl and Fleabag were the night’s big winners.

The full list of winners is below.

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in ‘Marriage Story’ CREDIT: Netflix

Best Motion Picture Drama

1917 – winner



The Irishman



Joker



Marriage Story



The Two Popes

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet



Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story



Saoirse Ronan, Little Women



Charlize Theron, Bombshell



Renée Zellweger, Judy – winner

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale, Ford V Ferrari



Antonio Banderas, Pain And Glory



Adam Driver, Marriage Story



Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – winner



Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name



Jojo Rabbit



Knives Out



Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – winner



Rocketman

Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Ana De Armas, Knives Out



Awkwafina, The Farewell – winner



Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette



Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart



Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out



Roman Griffin Days, Jojo Rabbit



Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood



Taron Egerton, Rocketman – winner



Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2



How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World



The Lion King



Missing Link – winner



Toy Story 4

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell



Les Misérables



Pain And Glory



Parasite – winner



Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell



Annette Bening, The Report



Laura Dern, Marriage Story – winner



Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers



Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro in ‘The Irishman’ CREDIT: Netflix

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood



Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes



Al Pacino, The Irishman



Joe Pesci, The Irishman



Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – winner

Best Director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite



Sam Mendes, 1917 – winner



Todd Phillips, Joker



Martin Scorsese, The Irishman



Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story



Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite



Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes



Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – winner



Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women



Hildur Guönadóttir, Joker – winner



Randy Newman, Marriage Story



Thomas Newman, 1917



Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

‘Beautiful Ghosts’, Cats



‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’, Rocketman – winner



‘Into The Unknown’, Frozen 2



‘Spirit’, The Lion King



‘Stand Up’, Harriet

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies



The Crown



Killing Eve



The Morning Show



Succession – winner

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show



Olivia Colman, The Crown – winner



Jodie Comer, Killing Eve



Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies



Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession – winner



Kit Harington, Game Of Thrones



Rami Malek, Mr Robot



Tobias Menzies, The Crown



Billy Porter, Pose

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in ‘Fleabag’ CREDIT: BBC

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Barry



Fleabag – winner



The Kominksy Method



The Marvelous Mrs Maisel



The Politician

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me



Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel



Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming A God In Central Florida



Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll



Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – winner

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method



Bill Hader, Barry



Ben Platt, The Politician



Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself



Ramy Youssef, Ramy – winner

Best Television Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Catch-22



Chernobyl – winner



Fosse/Verdon



The Loudest Voice



Unbelievable

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable



Joey King, The Act



Helen Mirren, Catherine The Great



Merrit Wever, Unbelievable



Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon – winner

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22



Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy



Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice – winner



Jared Harris, Chernobyl



Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Patricia Arquette, The Act – winner



Helena Bonham-Carter, The Crown



Toni Collette, Unbelievable



Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies



Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method



Kieran Culkin, Succession



Andrew Scott, Fleabag



Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl – winner



Henry Winkler, Barry

Carol Burnett Award

Ellen DeGeneres

Cecil B. DeMille Award

Tom Hanks