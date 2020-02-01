here-are-all-the-democrats-running-for-president-in-2020

Four senators balance impeachment with 2020 bids as Iowa caucus nears

The 2020 Democratic presidential field, the largest ever since the inception of the modern primary system, has been winnowing in the weeks before the first voting contests of 2020. Here’s the list of those hoping to win the chance to take on President Trump in the 2020 election.

Michael Bennet, Colorado senator

Joe Biden, former vice president

Michael Bloomberg, former New York City mayor

Pete Buttigieg, South Bend Indiana mayor

Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii representative

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Deval Patrick, former Massachusetts governor

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Tom Steyer, businessman

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur based in Manhattan