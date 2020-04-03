🔥Hemel Hempstead murder probe: Mum and daughter stabbed before fatal family house fire🔥

A mum and daughter whose bodies were retrieved from a house fire were stabbed to death, a post-mortem has revealed.

Caroline Walker, 50, and Katie, 24, were found dead alongside husband and father Gary Walker at the scene of the blaze in Hemel Hempstead last Sunday.

The two women died as a result of stab wounds, while Mr Walker was killed by the fire, tests concluded.

Police launched a murder probe shortly after the bodies were discovered just after 12.30pm at an address in Stuarts Close.

No one else is being sought in connection with the deaths, they said.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire major crime unit, said: “I fully understand that this tragic incident will have had an impact on the local community.

“I would like to once again reassure people that this was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection to it.

“The family is being supported by specially trained officers and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.

“In due course a file will be passed to the coroner.”