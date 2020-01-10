“helpless-chief-minister”:-shashi-tharoor-attacks-arvind-kejriwal-on-jnu

Shashi Tharoor said Arvind Kejriwal wants both pro and anti-CAA people on his side (File)

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of not taking a strong stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act to gain favour of those who support the law and the ones who oppose it. He also called him a “helpless CM” for failing to meet the students injured in the Sunday attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

“Kejriwal perhaps wants both pro and anti-CAA people on his side, so he did not take any strong stand on it. On what basis people should vote for him, if he cannot speak about the issue,” Mr Tharoor was quoted by news agency PTI as saying at a press conference on Friday.

On Sunday, a masked mob had entered the JNU campus and thrashed students and teachers with sticks, stones and sledgehammers, injuring over 30.

The Delhi Police today named JNU student leader Aishe Ghosh- who had been badly injured- among nine suspects for the violence preceding the attack.

Reacting on the JNU attack, Mr Kejriwal had said the police didn’t act as they had orders by the centre to not intervene.

“I do not know whose orders he (Kejriwal) is receiving. Who has asked you (Kejriwal) not to speak about violence against your students, not meet the injured students, and not take a clear stand on CAA? You are the CM and there is nobody to order you,” Mr Tharoor added.

Mr Tharoor claimed Mr Kejriwal had in a tweet called late former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit “helpless”. “Let him read his own tweet now. Do parents want such a helpless CM who when their children are facing lathis, does not meet them,” he said.

Earlier this month, Mr Kejriwal, responding to NDTV’s question on citizenship law, had said: “I don’t understand the amended Citizenship Law. When will Amit Shah talk about it? There are no homes, no jobs for our children, businesses are being shut, and the government plans to give citizenship to 2 crore Hindus from Pakistan. First, fix your own country, then we will get others in.”

Delhi will go to polls on February 8, and the results will be declared on February 11.

With inputs from PTI