Help yourself at the Library of Things – from books to power drills: How you can changing your buying culture

A new self-service, locker-style rental system in London is offering a modern day twist on the concept of a library; offering city dwellers a place to borrow books, but also toys, household appliances and other tools that can be returned when no longer needed.

Library of Things is the brainchild of three friends who felt compelled to do something to challenge the current model of consumerism.

Their aim was to replace what they saw as a broken consumer economy to one that is more cost-effective and environmentally sustainable.

The Library of Things (Eddie Hamilton Seymourpowell.)



Co-founder Sophia Wyatt said the idea was to help people reduce the amount of things they were purchasing, reducing the amount of waste that ends up in land-fill, while simultaneously giving them a space to connect with their neighbours.

“We want the simple action of borrowing items to become a pathway for people to get more involved in their neighbourhood and make more environmentally-friendly choices,” she said.

“So what starts with, ‘I need a drill’ becomes ‘I’ve made friends with my neighbours’, ‘I’ve learnt basic repair skills’, or even ‘I’ve decided to start a local project myself’,” she said.

The idea, which first began online in 2016, has since evolved with an initial beta project established at a physical location in Crystal Palace in 2018, ahead of its planned expansion across London this year.

The project, in partnership with design firm, Seymourpowell, sees lockers setup to contain dozens of items that can then be borrowed at a fraction of the cost of a brand new purchase.

These items include things such as a waffle maker, for £3 a day, a power drill for £7 a day, or a three-person tent for £9 a day.

Seymourpowell’s project strategist and sustainability consultant Johannes Hinrich Meyer said the concept offered a “different narrative when talking about a sustainable transition.”

“[It’s] one that doesn’t speak of restriction or deprivation, but of re-building bonds and celebrating creative empowerment within local communities.

Emily Jewell is a co-director of Upper Norwood Library Hub where the first Library of Things physical site was set up.

She said it gave the community a “library of possibilities”.

“The local community can come to not only borrow books, but also to borrow from a range of items, learn skills at events, hire a space for their business or community group – or even watch a comedy night.”