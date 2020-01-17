Help us find The Telegraph Pub of the Year – and win a £250 break

The night air is bright and flinty. My daughter’s Christmas Spotify playlist is still on heavy rotation. As we slide easefully into the season of maximum cosiness, it’s my happy task to report that we have teamed up for a second year with the expert pub-hounds at Sawday’s.
The second edition of the expanded and enhanced Sawday’s Great British Pub Guide will once again feature the Telegraph Pub of the Year – the People’s Pub, if you will – chosen by none other than you, dear reader.
Simply send us an email some time before midnight on Feb 9. We’ll read all your emails after that, and visit as many of the pubs that leap out at us as we can. Our criteria are a little intangible, to tell the truth. We’re on the hunt for something over and above good beer, food, horse-brasses and the whole caboodle of publy desiderata.
There are as many “people’s pubs” as there are people, after all. We will be looking for atmosphere, community spirit, a sense of place, a feeling of somewhere people come together and things happen – be they music, skittles, life classes, low ’n’ slow barbecues or whatever. Our 2019 winner, the Fleece Inn, near Evesham, Worcestershire (pictured above), is a building of tremendous historic interest, but what swung our verdict was a boozy fiddle festival on the night our judge visited.
We’re a little wary of pubs that are too foodie, though: one of the places I visited in the spring was clearly an excellent restaurant, but the bar was only about five feet long, and the staff looked at me strangely as I supped my lonesome pint. But in general, I’d say the only rule is that there are no rules. Just make your best case for a pub you love.
By Keith Miller
Contents
- 0.1 Below, an amuse-bouche: a nifty 30 winter pubs, pre-sorted to tick a series of seasonal boxes: Roaring Fires, Food, Rooms, Walks and Dogs
- 1 The 30 best winter pubs in Britain, as selected by Sawday’s
- 2 Best for roaring fires
- 3 Best for food
- 4 Best for rooms
- 5 Best for dogs
- 6 Best for walkers
The 30 best winter pubs in Britain, as selected by Sawday’s
Best for roaring fires
The Loch Inn at Loch Tummel, Strathtummel, Scotland
Weave through the forest to arrive at this 200-year-old inn and find real cosy fires and grand views of field, hill, loch and sky. Owners Alice and Jade rescued this inn from neglect, poured in love and money and now it shines. Interiors mix contemporary flair with Highland charm. You’ll find a cool little bar, painted beams and a wood-burner in the restaurant, then a first-floor sitting room with fat sofas, books and games, goatskin rugs and Jade’s guitar. By day, explore the hills, whizz down bike trails or climb Schiehallion, the local munro.
The Lifeboat Inn, Thornham, Norfolk
You’re in heaven here, under the big skies of Norfolk’s north coast with its sweeping salt marshes, nature reserves and sandy beaches. The Lifeboat sails a smooth and stylish path with glowing fires and scrumptious seafood. Tucked down a hidden lane in pretty Thornham, the bar conjures a smugglers’ retreat. Settle by a fire with a pint of Woodforde’s Wherry, or book one of two cedar-wood pavilions for private dining. Wherever you settle, the menu will tempt you with seasonal specials, cream teas and hearty sandwiches. Our Brancaster moules were the tastiest we’ve eaten.
sawdays.co.uk/pubs/thelifeboatinn
lifeboatinnthornham.com
The Horseshoes at Long Lane Village, Ashbourne, Derbyshire
Between Derby and Buxton, the Horseshoes sits in a pretty spot in a village that’s lapping up its local, spoilt rotten by monthly taster menus and year-round local food that hits the spot. Step inside to a warm welcome and a sparking bar (more than 100 gins, with local craft producers on show), a double-facing woodburner and cosy corners. Food is king here, so work up an appetite in the surrounding hills and feast on the likes of feta and confit tomatoes, followed by pan-fried brill with poached mussels, tomato ragù, chorizo and samphire. Leave room for the famous Horseshoes cheese board, or strawberry and mint parfait.
The Three Hills, Bartlow, Cambridgeshire
Originally opened as an alehouse in 1847, this rural inn has been bought and refurbished with aplomb. It’s the only remaining pub in this tiny village of just over 100 souls and doubles up as the village hall, the library and all-round hub. There’s a buzz inside with muddy-booted walkers, Lycra-clad cyclists and families with children. Find a cosy spot by the fire and choose a book from the library.
sawdays.co.uk/pubs/thethreehills
thethreehills.co.uk
The George, Alstonefield, Staffordshire
The welcome is warm, the beer’s on song and the food is fabulous. The handsome George is an ultra-reliable local, lovingly run by Siobhan and Graham. As you walk into neat rooms of old beams, gleaming quarry tiles, a crackling log fire, you know you’re in safe hands. It’s an unhurried place, where everyone knows everyone else (or soon will), ramblers cram the benches out front and time passes slowly. The 18th-century coaching house is perfect for private parties. To walk it off, wander through the limestone village, perched on a plateau between the gorges of the rivers Dove and Manifold.
sawdays.co.uk/pubs/thegeorge
thegeorgeatalstonefield.com
The Sir Roger Tichborne, Billingshurst, Sussex
This is a special pub with an intriguing history: Sir Roger Tichborne was exposed as an impostor in 1871. There’s no hint of deception now – the pub delivers on its promise of family friendliness, seasonal dishes and bespoke menus. There’s a cosy fireside for winter, lofty beams and pale-blue decor bring light into the bar and dining room. The menus make the most of local ingredients.
Best for food
The Fleece, Cirencester, Gloucestershire
Charles II once stayed at this pretty coaching inn, posing as a manservant, so the story goes. Now it’s had a refurb in classic English style, and bar, lounge and restaurant glow. Open all day, the Fleece has quite a buzz. Drop by for a wake-up coffee and eggs on toast; choose a tasty platter at lunchtime and a pint of Thwaites. There are daily specials and Sunday roasts; our smoked chicken sandwich was delicious. You can indulge in some truly wicked puddings and fine local cheeses, perhaps with a glass of port. As for the staff, they’re charming, well trained, and cheerful.
sawdays.co.uk/pubs/thefleeceatcirencester
thefleececirencester.co.uk
Mole Inn, Toot Baldon, Oxfordshire
You’re in deep countryside here, despite being only six miles from Oxford, and the Mole continues to wow foodies from far and wide. Hospitality is in the very fabric of the old timber-framed building that’s been a watering hole for centuries. Thoughts drift to a cosy winter lunch, lounging in club chairs beside the inglenook, perhaps with a pint of Hooky in hand. Chic rusticity extends into all three dining areas; fat candles on blond wood tables, chunky terracotta floors, the sun angling in on a tasty bowl of Fowey mussels with fresh baked bread. Daily specials point to a modern British menu peppered with eastern inspiration.
William IV, Kensal Green, London
On the Harrow Road, opposite Kensal Green cemetery – a peaceful place to wander (or you can book a tour) – is this historic inn, all freshly refurbished. Airy and light with a nautical theme giving a nod to its namesake William IV – sailor king and friend of Nelson – all are welcomed to this friendly neighbourhood pub. The modern British food is a draw: there are popular Sunday roasts, and beer-battered fish and triple chips is the signature dish. Portobello Market and Notting Hill are a 15-minute stroll and it’s only a five-minute walk to Kensal Green tube for the Bakerloo line.
sawdays.co.uk/pubs/williamiv
williamiv.london
St Tudy Inn, Bodmin, Cornwall
A bright little pub full of bonhomie and beautiful rustic cooking. Chef-patron Emily creates disarmingly simple food from the best Cornish produce: lamb tagine with apricots; squash and fennel lasagne; lemon sole with new potatoes; treacle tart with clotted cream. Our sole goujons with citrus mayonnaise and a glass of white from Sicily hit the spot. Holiday walkers and cyclists from Padstow have long loved this little gem off the beaten track, with its slate floors and its crackling fire, Doom Bar and Tawny on tap. There are four cosy dining areas including the public bar and a terrace at the back. A truly winning spot.
sawdays.co.uk/pubs/sttudyinn
sttudyinn.com
5. Stackpole Inn, Pembroke, Pembrokeshire
In the lovely Stackpole National Park, a jolly, thriving dining pub with infectiously enthusiastic owners and a chef with local food connections: as much as possible is Welsh and all is cooked from scratch. Ramble through several rustic-smart rooms warmed by wood-burners and settle in to choose from daily specials (fresh sea bass, Welsh Black beef) or a sensibly priced menu: perhaps Welsh blue cheese pots with crusty bread and local pork in an apple and cider cream sauce. There are several good single-malt whiskies to choose from, wine is plentiful by the glass and real ales include Rev James and Double Dragon.
sawdays.co.uk/pubs/stackpoleinn
stackpoleinn.co.uk
The Kilpeck Inn, Kilpeck, Herefordshire
Kilpeck – known for its Norman church – has a second string to its bow: a country inn. It stands on the edge of the village overlooking beautiful fields, 10 miles south of Hereford. Inside: old stone, slate floors and a contemporary feel. Dig into the sort of food you’d hope to find in a country inn: river Exe mussels in a cider and sage cream sauce with hand cut chips, shepherd’s pie, green beans, redcurrant and red wine jus. It’s as local as possible and green, with low food miles, hi-spec insulation and a rainwater tank.
Best for rooms
The Litton, near Wells, Somerset
You’re perfectly placed for Bath and Bristol here. The Litton is a gem, where owner Sally and her team work hard and happily to make you feel at home. As soon as you duck inside, you’re wrapped in comfort, from reindeer skins on the sofas to mulled cider warming on the bar. Bedrooms, some above the bar, some in the adjoining mill, are individually and stylishly decorated. Beds are big and comfy, baths and showers sparkle. Clever cottage-style suites on the ground floor let you bring the family without feeling cramped; one is designed for the less able.
sawdays.co.uk/thelitton
thelitton.co.uk
Masons Arms, Meysey Hampton, Gloucestershire
In a bustling Cotswolds village, the old pub owned by Arkell’s, the family brewery from Swindon, stands proudly by the village green. Enter the bar, uncluttered in a stylish way, just low beams, scrubbed tables, a parquet floor and a fantastic fire. Up above: simple, comfortable bedrooms, great value, two for families. As for the food, it’s simple, modern, classy: slow-roast celeriac with feta and hazelnut granola; sea bream with fennel, samphire and crab salad; dry aged steak with chips, roast tomato and garlic butter.
sawdays.co.uk/masonsarmsglouc
masonsarmsmeyseyhampton.com
The Meikleour Arms, Perth & Kinross, Scotland
With its own ale, more than 50 malts and a bevy of artisan gins, you’ll find a toast for every occasion at this lovely country inn where bedroom names (Flahaut, Hortense, Lansdowne) reflect the French and Scottish ancestry of the owners. You stay in the 19th-century coaching inn or the serviced cottages in the grounds – a short drive or walk from the main building. The cottages have small kitchens, but you can wander over for breakfast in the restaurant.
sawdays.co.uk/themeikleourarms
meikleourarms.co.uk
The Holford Arms, Tetbury, Gloucestershire
At the side of the long road that takes you into Tetbury sits this unassuming country inn with its whitewashed exterior. This little inn buzzes with happy locals and nature lovers who’ve popped in for a pint or a Sunday roast after exploring nearby Westonbirt Arboretum. Inside, all is snug and homely. There are six pretty bedrooms with crisp white linens and splashes of colour. Take the big twin/double under the eaves with a day bed that doubles as a window seat.
sawdays.co.uk/theholfordarms
theholfordarms.co.uk
The Beckford Arms, nr Salisbury, Wiltshire
A country-house inn on the Fonthill estate – this is one of the loveliest inns in the land. Georgian interiors are chic, a mix of original features and 21st-century style. There’s a drawing room with facing sofas in front of a roaring fire; a restaurant with a wall of glass that opens on to the terrace; a bar with parquet flooring for an excellent local pint. Bedrooms are small but perfectly formed with prices to match: white walls, the best linen, sisal matting, good bathrooms. If you want something bigger try the pavilions on the estate; former guests include Byron and Nelson.
Lord Poulett Arms, Hinton St George, Somerset
This 17th-century thatched inn gives you a warm welcome, rooms with views of the village and much attention to detail: bathrobes, snazzy bath stuff, fresh milk in a china jug, little bags of shortbread. Choose a table by the fireplace in the downstairs pub and allow yourself a full Somerset breakfast – pastries, fruit compote and yogurt; eggs with pork and marmalade sausages or scrambled eggs and smoked salmon; porridge with brown sugar and cream. The food is fresh, seasonal and local with much made, cured and smoked in-house; the atmosphere is easy-going but refined, with proper silverware and linens.
sawdays.co.uk/lordpoulettarms
lordpoulettarms.com
Best for dogs
The Rose & Crown, Barnard Castle, Co Durham
The Rose & Crown dates from 1733 and stands on the village green, next to the Saxon church. Inside you can settle in the bar and roast away in front of the fire as you rifle through the Teesdale Mercury, or seek out sofas in the peaceful sitting room and tuck into afternoon tea. Dogs will be welcomed by the resident hounds, Perdy and Mabel, and there are locally made treats behind the bar.
Noah’s Ark Inn, Lurgashall, West Sussex
In an idyllic setting – beside village pond and churchyard, overlooking a cricket green – the Ark restores faith in the future of the English country pub. From bar to cosy dining areas, and one barnlike room, are beams, parquet flooring, open fires, traditional furniture and a sprinkling of modern leather. Dogs are always very welcome in the bar; there are water bowls throughout the pub and if you let the owners know you’re coming, there will be a plate of dog biscuits when you arrive. Situated at the foot of Blackdown, there are lovely walks around the village and the surrounding countryside.
sawdays.co.uk/pubs/noahsarksussex
noahsarkinn.co.uk
The Bull’s Head, Mobberley, Cheshire
You feel the warmth as soon as you walk through the door of this pretty village pub. Candles glow on the tables, fires crackle, and the staff couldn’t be nicer. It holds a dog show every August and even has doggy beer behind the bar. Under a low-beamed ceiling, seven hand pumps dispense the finest local ales, including Bull’s Head Bitter and the inimitable Mobberley Wobbly.
sawdays.co.uk/pubs/thebullshead
thebullsheadpub.co.uk
The Felin Fach Griffin, nr Brecon, Powys, Wales
This pub is quirky, homespun and thrives on a mix of relaxed informality and colourful style. There’s a large garden for dogs to run around in and a warm welcome inside with treats and blankets. The timber-framed bar resembles the sitting room of a small, hip, country house, with sofas in front of a fire that burns on both sides and backgammon waiting to be played. Painted stone walls throughout come in blocks of colour. An open-plan feel sweeps you through to the restaurant, where stock pots simmer on an Aga; try hake fillet with Pernod cream, pheasant rillette, Eve’s pudding with cinnamon custard – all of it delicious.
The Fitzherbert Arms, Stone, Staffordshire
In the old village of Swynnerton on Lord Stafford’s estate is the dog-friendly Fitzherbert, perfect for a pint after a winter’s walk. Pups are welcome in the bar and snug, which entwine with an open-plan feel and are warmed by three delicious fires. A vivacious team ferry platefuls of food to elegant tables: seafood platters, steak and stout pies, crumbles, brownies and local cheeses. Your four-legged friend won’t feel left out thanks to tasty treats on the bar.
sawdays.co.uk/pubs/thefitzherbertarms
fitzherbertarms.co.uk
Lord Crewe Arms at Blanchland, Northumberland
Originally the abbot’s lodge and kitchens (and its garden the cloisters), the Lord Crewe Arms has become a Grade IIlisted inn. Dogs will love cosying up here after a bracing walk on the moors; there are ancient flags, inglenook fireplaces, fortress walls and a classy country decor. The areas range from lofty to intimate and the atmospheric bar is in the vaulted crypt. With a head chef from Mark Hix’s stable, the robust modern British menu includes steaks, chops and spit-roasted meats, fresh crab salad and ruby beets.
sawdays.co.uk/pubs/lordcrewearms
lordcrewearmsblanchland.co.uk
Best for walkers
The Packhorse, South Stoke, Bath
This gem of a pub was saved and is now run by the village, and has wonderful views, great grub and a warm welcome for all. It’s situation in the beautiful South Stoke is just three miles from central Bath and on the most southern slopes of the Cotswolds. There are plenty of great circular walks to be enjoyed from the pub, with printed guides available at the bar. Return with an appetite for Sunday lunches that are the stuff of legend.
The Bridge Inn, Michaelchurch Escley, Herefordshire
In a pretty spot by the river, beneath the Black Hill of Chatwin fame, the 16th-century Bridge started life as a house, achingly lovely with willows weeping down the footbridge. The Brecon Beacons national park is right out the back door; Offa’s Dyke is a 30-minute walk away. Walkers, dogs and families descend, and Glyn is the nicest host. Inside, hops hang from beams and the wood-burner belts out the heat; there are solid wooden pews and scrubbed pine tables. It’s properly pubby yet there is an organic and fine wine menu.
sawdays.co.uk/pubs/thebridgeinn
thebridgeinnmichaelchurch.co.uk
The Horseshoe Inn, Levisham, Pickering, North Yorkshire
Hearty country food, local ales and roaring fires greet you – a treat after bracing walks with the dog on the moors. This handsome, old stone-built, pantile-roofed pub takes pride of place at the head of stunning, broad-laned Levisham. Well-kept Black Sheep Best Bitter and Yorkshire Moors from the local Cropton Brewery keep the real-ale lovers happy – park yourself in front of a roaring open fire with a pint and the paper after a stroll through nearby Dalby Forest.
sawdays.co.uk/pubs/thehorseshoeinn
horseshoelevisham.co.uk
The Bull & Swan at Burghley, Stamford, Lincolnshire
A beautiful renovation of an ancient inn that stands a short walk from the middle of glorious Stamford, part of the Burghley estate. Newark, Grantham and Lincoln are all within easy reach, while wonderful walks start from the doorstep. Step inside and find varnished wood floors, golden stone walls and fires smouldering. A raft of local ales and some splendid wines are hard to resist, as is the inventive comfort food that flies from the kitchen, perhaps heavenly bites of deep-fried feta and paprika, pan-seared calves liver with mustard mash and a red wine jus.
The Gurnard’s Head, Zennor, Cornwall
This pub sits right on the coastal path and within the Cornwall Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, the setting is magical and the hike to St Ives hard to beat. Secret beaches appear at low tide and wild flowers streak the land pink in summer. As for the pub, you couldn’t hope for better. It’s earthy, stylish and friendly, with colour-washed walls, stripped wooden floors and log fires. Maps and local art hang on the walls, books fill every shelf; if you can’t finish one, take it home and post it back.
sawdays.co.uk/pubs/thegurnardshead
gurnardshead.co.uk
The Black Bull, Sedbergh, Cumbria
This smartly refurbished 17th-century coaching inn has an easy-going atmosphere. Off the main street so it’s a stroll to all the town’s attractions including a weekly farmers’ market and antique shops. Nina and James are very hands-on and passionate about provenance – from Herdwick blankets to locally roasted artisan coffee. Nina bakes the breakfast bread and pastries, they do their own smoking and curing and there’s a little kitchen garden at the back. Sample inventive cooking by the fire in the cosy bar, or in the airy restaurant with floor-to-ceiling windows. Sedbergh is one of the UK’s three book towns – even the bus shelter has a selection. The Dales Way footpath leaves from your door and you can reach the Howgill Fells in 10 minutes; Kendal and Windermere are just under half an hour’s drive away.