Help us find The Telegraph Pub of the Year – and win a £250 break

The night air is bright and flinty. My daughter’s Christmas Spotify playlist is still on heavy rotation. As we slide easefully into the season of maximum cosiness, it’s my happy task to report that we have teamed up for a second year with the expert pub-hounds at Sawday’s.

The second edition of the expanded and enhanced Sawday’s Great British Pub Guide will once again feature the Telegraph Pub of the Year – the People’s Pub, if you will – chosen by none other than you, dear reader.

Simply send us an email some time before midnight on Feb 9. We’ll read all your emails after that, and visit as many of the pubs that leap out at us as we can. Our criteria are a little intangible, to tell the truth. We’re on the hunt for something over and above good beer, food, horse-brasses and the whole caboodle of publy desiderata.

There are as many “people’s pubs” as there are people, after all. We will be looking for atmosphere, community spirit, a sense of place, a feeling of somewhere people come together and things happen – be they music, skittles, life classes, low ’n’ slow barbecues or whatever. Our 2019 winner, the Fleece Inn, near Evesham, Worcestershire (pictured above), is a building of tremendous historic interest, but what swung our verdict was a boozy fiddle festival on the night our judge visited.