Help to Buy flats for sale in UK city once voted 'best place to live'

There’s an affinity, both business and cultural, between Bristol and London that the capital does not share with other cities.

Daily commutes between the two places take just over an hour; Bristol’s financial services and legal sector is second in size only to London’s, and the south-west England city is a popular university choice, giving a youthful vibe.

Named three years ago as best place to live in the UK, Bristol has continued to forge ahead.

Green and family-friendly, its employment rate is higher than any of Britain’s nine major regional cities.

It is home to the BBC’s Natural History Unit, where productions have included Sir David Attenborough’s Planet Earth.

Channel 4 has unveiled plans for a new creative hub on the waterfront, while Unesco has dubbed Bristol the “City of Film” because of its clutch of independent cinemas.

Bristol’s industrial history endures through its architecture and is now playing a part in regeneration of the old docks and commercial districts.

Redevelopment of Imperial Tobacco’s former red-brick Victorian headquarters into 271 apartments is helping to revive the neighbourhood of Bedminster.

The developer, City & Country, has a back catalogue that includes conversion of listed hospitals and colleges.

Called Factory No 1, many of the homes have distinctive original features including fireplaces, cornicing and plasterwork, plus big windows and high ceilings.

Imperial Arcade has also been restored and new workspaces and shops created, while five new-build blocks surround courtyard gardens.

“Bristol is more manageable than London — and that’s what relocating Londoners like,” says City & Country boss Tim Sargeant.

And Bristol property is a great deal cheaper than in London, too.

