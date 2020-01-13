helicopters-drop-carrots-in-fire-ravaged-bush-for-australia’s-starving-wallabies

The numbers are simply staggering.

An estimated 1 billion animals have either been killed or had their habitats destroyed as millions of hectares, about half the size of the UK, burns in raging wildfires.

Authorities say about 27 people have also been killed in the disaster where the intense heat has created its own dangerous micro climate of massive smoke-infused thunderstorms and fire tornadoes.

In the aftermath of the infernos, already endangered species struggling to survive are being helped by emergency food drops, similar to those used for humanitarian disasters around the world.

The New South Wales government is dropping thousands of kilograms of carrots and sweet potato out of helicopters to help the brush-tailed rock-wallabies, and others, in fire affected areas.

Environment Minister Matt Kean said the drops form part of its major post-fire wildlife recovery efforts.

He said: ‘The provision of supplementary food is one of the key strategies we are deploying to promote the survival and recovery of endangered species like the brush-tailed rock-wallaby.

‘Initial fire assessments indicate the habitat of several important brush-tailed rock-wallaby populations was burned in the recent bushfires.

‘The wallabies typically survive the fire itself, but are then left stranded with limited natural food as the fire takes out the vegetation around their rocky habitat.

‘The wallabies were already under stress from the ongoing drought, making survival challenging for the wallabies without assistance.’

Food has so far been delivered to six different colonies in the Capertee and Wolgan valley, Yengo National Park; with a further 100 kilograms of food and water in the Kangaroo Valley.

Similar drops having also taken place in Jenolan, Oxley Wild Rivers and Curracubundi national parks.

Mr Kean hoped the efforts would help maintain the colonies there and allow them to recover.

He added: ‘At this stage, we expect to continue providing supplementary food to rock-wallaby populations until sufficient natural food resources and water become available again in the landscape, during post-fire recovery.’

As if fire and starvation was not enough of a threat to the endangered indigenous species, the government has also warned of the need to back up the supply of food with intensive feral predator control.

Mr Kean said: ‘When we can, we are also setting up cameras to monitor the uptake of the food and the number and variety of animals there.’

There was some good news today after the New South Wales Rural Fire Service said that a forecast ‘rain bomb’ could significantly help to dampen the flames and prevent further spreading.

It came after a decorated firefighter was killed by a falling tree as he battled the flames in Victoria, raising the death toll to 27.

There are fears the death toll of humans and animals could rise as the fires continue to cause devastation in huge parts of the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has faced criticism for downplaying the need to address climate change, which experts say has helped supercharge the unprecedented blazes.

Thousands of protesters demonstrated on Friday in Sydney, Melbourne and around the world, calling for Mr Morrison to be fired and for Australia to take tougher action on global warming.