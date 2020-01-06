helen-mirren-wins-2020-golden-globes-red-carpet-dropping-in-$4m-worth-of-diamonds

Helen Mirren looked a million dollars – make that a cool 4 million dollars, to be precise – as she arrived on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes dripping in Harry Winston diamonds.

The Hollywood actress – who was nominated for best actress in a limited series for HBO’s Catherine The Great – looked aptly regal in a dramatic crimson gown which she teamed with $4million (£3m) worth of Winston jewels. Her show-stopping accessories included a cascading diamond drop necklace, a pair of stunning cluster diamond earrings with ruby drops, and a Winston cluster diamond ring.

The 74-year-old Oscar-winner twirled for photographers in her off-the-shoulder Christian Dior gown complete with tulle skirt as she arrived at the event held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Mirren told reporters that it was the first time she has ‘had a Dior dress made for me’, before adding that she felt very ‘queenly’.

The British star was nominated for her performance as the titular lead in Sky Atlantic’s raunchy period drama Catherine The Great, and on her nomination as the longest-serving Russian monarch in history, she told ET: ‘They say we are winning just by being here.’

She continued: ‘What an incredible privilege and exciting thing that all those people watching us on television, thinking and wondering what it’s like, and here we are. We are here and it is an amazingly exciting thing…. It’s a very special moment, and I just try to enjoy it as much as I can.’

Mirren was nominated alongside Unbelievable’s Kaitlyn Dever, The Act’s Joey King, Unbelievable’s Merritt Wever, and Fosse/Verdon’s Michelle Williams, who won the Golden Globe for her performance as dancer Gwen Verdon in FX’s biographical miniseries.

It was a triumphant night for British stars as Phoebe Waller-Bridge won two awards for her BBC comedy-drama Fleabag, Olivia Colman was awarded for her role as the Queen in Netflix’s The Crown, and Sam Mendes picked up two gongs for his critically-acclaimed war movie 1917.

Meanwhile, Taron Egerton was awarded best actor in a musical or comedy for playing Sir Elton John in Rocketman, while Elton and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin won best film song for their Rocketman composition I’m Gonna Love Me Again.

Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List SPECIAL AWARDS: Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television: Ellen DeGeneres Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Film: Tom Hanks FILM CATEGORIES: Best Motion Picture: Drama – 1917 Best Motion Picture: Comedy/Musical – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Performance by Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama – Renee Zellwegger (Judy) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Awkwafina (The Farewell) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Taron Egerton (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) Best Original Score – Motion Picture – Joker Best Director – Motion Picture – Sam Mendes (1917) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Original Song – Motion Picture – I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actress: Supporting Role in A Motion Picture – Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Best Animated Feature Film – Missing Link Best Foreign-Language Film – Parasite TV CATEGORIES Best Television Series: Drama – Succession Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Fleabag Best Actor: Television Series Musical or Comedy – Ramy Youssef (Ramy) Best Actor: Miniseries or Television Film – Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) Best Supporting Actor: Drama – Stellan Skarsgaard (Chernobyl) Best Actress Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) Best Actor Television Series: Drama – Brian Cox (Succession) Best Supporting Actress: Miniseries or Television Film: Patricia Arquette (The Act) Best Actress: Television Series Drama – Olivia Colman (The Crown) Best Actress: Miniseries or Television Film – Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) Best Miniseries or Television Film – Chernobyl

