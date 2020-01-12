helen-mirren-meets-paul-chuckle-and-goes-for-curry-on-wholesome-night-out-in-bradford

Helen Mirren has made us want to go to Bradford after sharing details of her night out in the northern England city on social media.

The star was in the town for filming of her new movie, The Duke.

During some downtime, the Oscar-winner enjoyed a meal in an Indian restaurant before hitting the local pantomime.

The town’s production of Cinderella features Billy Pearce, Paul Chuckle and Faye Tozer from Steps.

Hels wrote on Instagram: ‘Last night at The Panto Snow White in the magnificent Alhambra Theater in Bradford I yelled “he’s behind you” and wearing my lit up blue tiara and laughed my socks off at 2 legends Billy Pearce and Paul Chuckle.

‘It was an honour to meet them afterwards. Thank you, you guys are truely [sic] awesome.’

The 74-year-old also posted a picture of ‘some gals having a great eighties night out in Bradford’, plus her evening meal, saying ‘nothing like indian/ pakistani dinner in Bradford Doesn’t get any better,Thank you Mumtaz.’

She went on to describe the town as ‘the one and only Bradford with its own magic.’

Adorable. We want a night out with Helen!

Fan responses ranged from ‘legend! only up the road from my mum’s she could have popped in for a cuppa’ to ‘Helen Mirren and Paul Chuckle is the friendship we never knew we needed.’

Another added: ‘This is so good and then you get to the last photo and it’s got a chuckle brother in it and then it becomes incredible.’

According to the Yorkshire Post, The Duke will explore the story of the only successful theft of a portrait from the National Gallery.

The film will also feature Jim Broadbent, who starred in the Bridget Jones and Harry Potter films.

Helen – who was born in Chiswick, England – is known for iconic roles in films such as The Queen, Red and Calendar Girls.

Later in 2020, she’ll be seen in Fast & Furious 9. We can’t wait to see what she gets up to in it!





