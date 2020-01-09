helen-mccourt’s-family-seek-urgent-judicial-review-to-prevent-release-of-killer-who-never-revealed-location-of-her-body

The family of Helen McCourt are seeking an urgent judicial review to prevent her killer being released from prison despite never revealing where he hid her body.

A legal team has made the request on the family’s behalf, her brother Mike confirmed, after the Parole Board refused the Justice Secretary’s request to keep murderer Ian Simms behind bars, standing by its original decision to free him.

Ms McCourt’s mother Marie had called on Justice Secretary Robert Buckland to step in after the board decided Simms had met the test for release three decades after the 22-year-old went missing.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Thursday, Mike McCourt said: “We are seeking an urgent judicial review. That is our next step. We have a legal team helping us out.”

He said lawyers had already been in contact with Mr Buckland about the move.