helen-mccourt-killer-ian-simms-to-be-released-after-parole-board-rejects-appeal

The murderer of 22-year-old Helen McCourt is to be freed from prison after the Government’s appeal to keep him behind bars was dismissed.

The Parole Board is standing by its decision to free Ian Simms despite him never revealing where he hid his victim’s body 30 years after her death.

In November they said the 63-year-old murderer had ‘met the test for release’, partly because of a ‘considerable change in his behaviour’ since Helen disappeared in Liverpool in 1988.

The victim’s mother Marie McCourt called on Justice Secretary Robert Buckland to step in and ask for a review of the decision.

After the family’s appeal was rejected, a Parole Board spokesman said: ‘Whilst the Parole Board has every sympathy with Helen McCourt’s family, if the board is satisfied that imprisonment is no longer necessary for the protection of the public, they are legally obliged to direct release.’

While Mr Buckland was ‘disappointed with the outcome’ he said he respected the Parole Board judge’s independence from Government.

He added: ‘I understand this will be extremely upsetting for the family of Helen McCourt and my heartfelt sympathies remain with them.

‘Marie McCourt has told me and my predecessors repeatedly of the additional anguish experienced by her and others in similar situations.

‘I hope Helen’s Law, which is now before Parliament, will serve as a lasting legacy to Helen and to the bravery of Marie and her family.’

The Parole Board’s original decision came after Helen’s Law failed to be ratified before Parliament on numerous occasions and was delayed twice due to elections.

The proposed legislation was the result of a campaign spearheaded by McCourt’s grieving family.

If passed, it will place legal duty on the Parole Board to consider the anguish caused by murderers who refuse to reveal where they have hidden their victim’s bodies.

It also apply to paedophiles who take indecent images of children and refuse to identify their victims.

The Prisoners (Disclosure of Information about Victims) Bill was re-introduced to Westminster today but a date has not yet been set for it to be properly debated by MPs.

Pub landlord Simms, is serving his life sentence at HMP Garth in Leyland, Lancashire after being convicted by a jury on overwhelming DNA evidence of Helen’s abduction and murder.

He has always maintained his innocence over the death of the insurance clerk, who vanished on her way home from work.

Simms was convicted of her murder the following year, having been told he would serve at least 16 years and one day behind bars.

He was eligible to be considered for release in February 2004.

Mrs McCourt previously said she was ‘in shock’ at the decision to consider Simms’ release.

The decision to release him was subject to a number of conditions including residing at a designated address, having to wear a tagging device to monitor his whereabouts, observe a curfew and avoid any contact with the family of his victim.