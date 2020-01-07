helen-flanagan-has-a-real-case-of-holiday-nostalgia-over-dubai-poolside-pics-with-daughter-delilah

Nothing says holiday nostalgia like a throwback vacay snap and in Helen Flanagan’s case, it was a couple of adorable snaps of herself and her 18-month-old daughter Delilah rocking their swimsuits.

The former Coronation Street star was seen pining after a luxury break away in Dubai via Instagram and her poolside photos are seriously cute.

Loving every minute of being in the sun with her family, Helen looked pretty delighted with herself as she threw Delilah into the air.

As for Delilah, she wasn’t so impressed and her hilarious deadpan expression in one snap was made all that more adorable by the tot’s pink and white gingham costume.

Helen shares little Delilah with her footballer fiance Scott Sinclair and they are also parents to four-year-old Matilda.

The family of four spent the Christmas holidays over-indulging (because it’s a must, right?), but ‘too much’ chocolate had Helen feeling like an ‘absolute sloth’, as she vented over doing nothing all festive period and feeling ‘cellulite’ on her thighs, as a result.

Helen told fans: ‘I’ve been an absolute sloth I think since Christmas Eve. And I think from December 1 all I’ve ate is chocolate.

‘I actually can’t believe how much chocolate I’ve consumed over the past few days. I feel like the biggest sloth and I can feel my cellulite on my thighs.’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Meh, what’s a little cellulite if chocolate is involved hey?

Vowing to do better in the new year, Helen said she hoped to ‘smash her fitness goals in 2020’ and is hoping to undergo a bit of a body transformation.

Helen had returned to Coronation Street as Rosie Webster prior to falling pregnant with Delilah, but left the ITV soap again in 2018 to head on maternity leave.

There’s been speculation ever since that she could be returning once again, but Helen shut down such talk in November last year, while admitting she’s too busy to commit to the soap’s filming schedule – especially as she is now living in Scotland.

‘I miss being on Corrie, but at the moment I’m just so busy,’ Helen told Daily Star Sunday. ‘I’m trying to work out when I can go back, I don’t know when it’ll be.

‘It could be next year, but I’m not sure. Obviously when you’re a mum, your kids come first. So it’s about finding the right time to do things.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Joshua Ritchie’s mum threw shade at his ex Charlotte Crosby by liking comment labelling her a ‘psycho’

MORE: Chester Bennington’s widow Talinda confirms wedding to Michael Fredman but denies marrying on anniversary





