heidi-range-reveals-her-daughter-was-hospitalised-during-the-christmas-period

Sugababes singer Heidi Range has revealed that her daughter was hospitalised over the festive period.

Heidi, 36, called Christmas the ‘worst’ and told her followers on Instagram that her 23-month-old daughter Aurelia Honey had a ‘severe reaction to a virus’.

Heidi, married to property developer Alex Partakis, shared a photo of her daughter on a hospital bed, smiling.

She captioned the image: “Finally home after what I can only describe as our worst Christmas and most terrifying days ever.

“Our little lady became very ill with a severe reaction to a virus on Christmas Day and it has been a horrendously scary journey since.

“Thank you to all the amazing staff on the Neptune ward at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital for taking care of her/making her better and helping us to bring our baby girl home healthy again.

“Feeling drained and bruised, but eternally grateful and lucky to be bringing her home x”

It wasn’t long before many of her 56,100 followers got in touch to lend their support, including some of her celeb pals.

“So sorry for you all but glad she’s ok. Must have been terrifying,” Girls Aloud’s Kimberley Walsh said.

Former EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite wrote: “Oh Heidi sorry it was rubbish but thank god she is ok. Sending you loads of love xxx”

Spice Girl Emma Bunton got in touch by saying: “Oh my goodness, so frightening. Sending so much love x”

“Sending you so much love Heidi,” Lisa Faulkner said.

Finally, Emma Willis commented: “Sending you all love babe.”

There was a happy ending to Heidi and Aurelia Honey’s ordeal.

Heidi shared an image from New Year’s Eve and wrote: “Our NYE celebrations are well underway, theatre trip to see The Tiger Who Came To Tea x.”

Pal Kate Thornton wrote: “So good to see her back to her sunshine self x”

