heidi-klum-&-tim-gunn’s-‘making-the-cut’-donating-$600,000-to-world-health-organization-amid-coronavirus-crisis

Amazon

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s global fashion competition show Making The Cut is donating more than $600,000 to the World Health Organization to help with the coronavirus crisis.

“As we celebrate the Making The Cut premiere today, we are also thinking of those around the world affected by this global health crisis. That’s why Making The Cut will be donating more than $600K to the World Health Organization, and to local charities in New York, Paris, and Tokyo, where the series was filmed,” Amazon said in a statement.

To mark the premiere and to raise awareness for the organizations, Amazon has created a #StrutForTheCut challenge where fans can showcase their best “home couture” and record themselves strutting their hallway runways, while helping to raise awareness for WHO. Klum and Gunn will repost their favorites on social media.

Making The Cut hosts and judges, including Klum and Gunn, will repost their favorite looks and walks throughout the weekend, March 27-29. See Klum and Gunn’s Instagram posts below.

Amazon also is hosting a live premiere and watch party on Instagram to help bring attention to the cause. Naomi Campbell hosts, starting at 5 pm tonight. It will be followed by a virtual afterparty, hosted by Questlove on Instagram Live.

