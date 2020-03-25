heidi-klum-shares-her-coronavirus-test-results-after-‘feeling-feverish!’

It’s been over one week since the famous model self-quarantined. At the time, Heidi Klum had some symptoms associated with the COVID-19 virus strand so she feared that she may have it.

More precisely, the AGT judge was ‘feeling feverish’ so she also got tested in addition to isolating herself from other people.

That being said, she now has the test results so Heidi took to social media to share with her fans whether or not she has Coronavirus.

Heidi had been ill with symptoms associated with the virus for more than a week but because of the lack of testing kits, she had to wait to find out for sure if she has it.

Eventually, she was finally able to get her hands on such a rare test kit and the results are here!

Good news! The 46 year old model was happy to tell her many followers that she is ‘#covid_19negative!’

Alongside a beautiful snap of her lying down in the grass, she wrote: ‘Day 14 of staying — H❤️ME — #covid_19negative.’

The AGT judge has indeed been home since March 10 before the auditions in Pasadena were meant to start.

At the time, she only experienced symptoms of what she thought was a cold but what really got her worried was when, on March 13, she also developed a fever – the most common symptom of COVID-19.

‘It started with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny rose… um I’m just not feeling good. So, that’s why I’ve stayed home [from AGT] not to infect anyone,’ Heidi announced on her IG Stories.

She went on to write that: ‘I hope it’s just a cold. I would love to do the corona[virus] test but there just isn’t one here. I have tried with two different doctors and I just cannot get one. Stay safe everyone. Stay home if you don’t feel good.’



Post Views:

0





