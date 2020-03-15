Heidi Klum Might Have Contracted The COVID-19 Virus, As Suspected By The Model Herself! What is going on with her? Read to find out.

It seems like after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, another celeb is worried that she might also have contracted the deadly disease.

Heidi Klum Worries About The Fact That She Might Have Contracted The COVID-19 virus!

Apparently, Heidi Klum recently revealed that she feeling ill and has been absent from the competition ever since. Klum explained her symptoms via her Insta stories. The supermodel explained that she is feeling cold, has a runny nose and is just not feeling well for a while now.

In order to endure everyone’s safety, she is not going to be on the show until further notice and is staying home for a while now. However, the supermodel’s difficulty has increased due to the fact that she hasn’t even able to.manage one doctor for the coronavirus test! We wish Her A speedy recovery and hope it is just a normal cold and nothing else the than that.

The Supermodel Is Staying At Home For A While To Avoid Any More Problem On Set.

This crisis that the supermodel is facing during this time of global that is highlighting h the national shortage of tests for COVID-19. It is reported that with the U.S. testing ramps up, some labs have run short on the kits and components needed to determine whether samples taken from ailing patients confirm the presence of the novel coronavirus.

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet will take over the position of the judge until Klum gets better. Fellow judge Howie Mandel.is known to be a big germaphobe and has also taken some severe precautions as well. He doesn’t shake hands with anyone rather likes to exchange fist bumps.