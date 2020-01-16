heidi-klum-defends-america’s-got-talent-amid-gabrielle-union-axing:-‘i’ve-never-seen-anything-that-was-weird-or-hurtful’

Heidi Klum has defended America’s Got Talent, amid controversy over Gabrielle Union’s axing and claims of ‘toxicity’ behind the scenes.

In November last year it emerged that NBC had decided not to renew Gabrielle and Julianne Hough’s contracts despite their well-received stints as guest judges on the last season of Simon Cowell’s hit reality talent series.

It was suggested Gabrielle and Julianne expressed their complaints over the culture amongst staff.

However, Heidi has addressed the claims and said while she cannot speak for her colleagues, she described her experience as ‘amazing’.

Heidi said during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, according to USA Today: ‘I’ve only had an amazing experience.

‘I can’t speak for [Gabrielle]. I didn’t experience the same thing. To me, everyone treats you with the utmost respect. I’ve never seen anything that was weird or hurtful.’

It comes after four people who attended the taping of Jay Leno’s guest appearance on AGT claimed the comedian joked about dogs in a painting of Cowell, and said they looked like something ‘on the menu at a Korean restaurant’, perpetuating the stereotype that Asian people consume dogs.

Gabrielle, 31, was said to have urged producers to report the joke to HR at NBC, but it never was.

The joke also never made it to air as it was reportedly cut from the episode when it eventually aired on 6 August. Sources also claimed Gabrielle had received comments about their physical appearance from producers.

Late last year Gabrielle met with NBC representatives for a five-hour meeting, in order to push for ‘real change’ on the show. Following the meeting, she tweeted: ‘We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday.

‘I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change.’

Following the claims, NBC has promised to make a ‘further investigation’ into Gabrielle’s complaints.

They said in a statement: ‘The initial conversation was candid and productive.

‘While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution.’

The broadcaster reportedly plans to bring in an independent investigator to probe the show and AGT creator Simon Cowell, who will likely be asked to switch things up.

A source said: ‘The ball is in NBC’s court to see if they can get Cowell to agree to make some changes to the way things are done on the show.’

After the star left the show, America’s Got Talent released a statement to address the drama and stated they were in contact with Gabrielle and her team.

The statement said: ‘We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture.

‘We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.’





