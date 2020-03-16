Heidi Klum And Her Husband Distancing Themselves As They Fear They Might Have Contracted Coronavirus! Check out how they are handling it.

The whole world went to a panic strike state when high profile actors like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Now although the couple is stared to be much better, another supermodel is freaking out as she fears that she might have the virus!

Heidi Klum And Her Husband Are Distancing Themselves Until They Get The Coronavirus Test!

Supermodel and AGT judge Heidi Klum fears that she might have also contracted the virus. She is staying home so that she doesn’t spread the virus to other and awaiting the test to be taken. Due to a shortage of those test kits, the supermodel is yet to know the results.

The supermodel is suffering from ll the said symptoms of the virus which is worsening her fear. She is taking full bed rest while Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet is taking over for the time being.

Even Her Husband Is Started To Feel Pretty Sick After Returning From A Your Recently!

Moreover, Both the model and her husband who just returned from a tour has been feeling sick and so are staying away at home to avoid any unfavorable circumstances. The judge wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the pair kissing each through a glass.

They both don’t want to spread the virus in case they both test positive for the virus and are not taking any chances. Recently the supermodel mentioned the symptoms via Insta stories going on to note that she had unsuccessfully tried to get a coronavirus test from two different doctors. We hope that both of them get better soon and they test negative for the deadly virus as well.