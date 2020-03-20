Heena Panchal Wiki, Bio, Biography, Husband, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Introduction

Heena Panchal born on 9 March 1990 (Age: 30 Years, as in 2020) in Mumbai, Maharashtra Indian film actress and celebrity mainly works in Bollywood and Marathi films. She got huge popularity for her item songs Balam Bambai and Bevda Bevda Zalo Mi Tight. In 2019, she participated in Bigg Boss Marathi. In 2020, she is a participant of the dating reality television series Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Heena Panchal Family, Caste, Boyfriend, Husband

Heena Panchal born on 9 March 1990 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India is the daughter of Mahendra Panchal and Priya Panchal. She has a brother named Pratik Panchal is a Choreographer and Photographer and a sister named Deepali Panchal is a Choreographer.

Father Name:- Mahendra Panchal

Mother Name:- Priya Panchal

Brother Name:- Pratik Panchal

Sister Name:- Deepali Panchal

Affairs / Boyfriend:- Not Known

Husband Name:- N/A

Children:- N/A

Heena Panchal Education, Qualification

Heena did schooling from Navodaya English High School, Thane, Mumbai. After that, She went to the University of Mumbai, Mumbai. She completed her graduation in Mechanical Engineering. she used to take part in the school program. Once, she played the role of Krishna on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Heena Panchal Career, Movies, Awards

Heena Panchal started her acting career in Bollywood with the film Hum Hai Teen Khurafaati. She danced the item

song “Balam Bambai in a movie titled as Life Mein Twist Hai (2014). She played the lead role in film Shentimental (2017). She became very popular for her dance performance in the songs, like Raju O Raju from Pelliki Mundu Prema Katha (2017), Tak Tak from Kay Zala Kalana (2018) and Taja Maal from Perfume (2019), Balam Bambai from Life Mein Twist Hai (2014).

Heena also appeared as a contestant in reality Tv show India’s Got Talent season 6. In 2019, she participated in Bigg Boss Marathi. In 2020, she is a participant of the dating reality television series Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Heena Panchal Movie / Film List

Hum Hai Teen Khurafaati (2014) Life Mein Twist Hai (2014) Manus Ek Mati (2014) Just Gammat(2015) Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho (2015) Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka (Tamil/Telugu, 2015) Rathna Manjari (2015) Lodde (Kannada, 2015) Babuji Ek Ticket Bambai (2017) Shentimental (2017) When Obama Loved Osama (2018) Vantas (2018) Jaane Kyun De Yaaron (2018) Tu Tithe Asave (2018) Kay Zala Kalana (2018) Perfume (2019) Dhumas (2019)

Heena PanchalTelevision Show / Serial List

Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Heena Panchal Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

Birthday:- 3 April 1990

Age:- 30 Years (as in 2020)

Height:- 163 cm, 5 feet 4 Inch

Weight:- 55 Kg

Figure Measurement:- 34-27-34

Net Worth:- $2 Million (Approx, as in 2020)

$2 Million (Approx, as in 2020) Car Collection:- Not Known

Heena Panchal Wiki / Biography

Wiki / Bio Name Heena Panchal Profession(s) Actress, Model, Dancer Debut Tv Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 Debut Movie Bollywood– Hum Hain Teen Khurafaati (2014)

Kannada– Lodde (2015)

Tamil– Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka (2015)

Marathi– Manus Ek Mati (2017) Physical Stats & More Height (approx.) centimeters– 163 cm

meters– 1.63 m

feet inches– 5 feet 4 Inch Weight (approx.) in kilograms– 55 Kg Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Body Measurement 34-27-34 Bust Size 34 Waist Size 27 Hip Size 34 Personal Life Date of Birth 3 April 1990 Birth Palace Mumbai, Maharastra, India Hometown Mumbai, Maharastra, India Residence / Address Mumbai, Maharastra, India Nationality Indian Age 30 Years (as in 2020) Star Sign/Zodiac Sign Aries Religion Hinduism Hobbies Dancing, Swimming, Travelling Educational & Qualification School Navodaya English High School, Mumbai College/University University of Mumbai Qualification Engineering Relationships & More Marital Status Unmarried Affairs / Boyfriend Not Known Family Parents Father– Mahendra Panchal

Mother– Priya Panchal Siblings Sister– Deepali Panchal (Choreographer)

Brother– Pratik Panchal (Choreographer, Photographer) Spouse / Husband N/A Children Son– N/A

Daughter– N/A Favourite Things Favourite Actor Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh Favourite Dancer Malaika Arora Source of Income & Net Worth and Car Collection Net worth $2 Million (Approx, as in 2020) Car Collection Not Known

Some fact about Heena Panchal