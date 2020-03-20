Heena Panchal Wiki, Bio, Biography, Husband, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Heena Panchal

Introduction

Heena Panchal born on 9 March 1990 (Age: 30 Years, as in 2020) in Mumbai, Maharashtra Indian film actress and celebrity mainly works in Bollywood and Marathi films. She got huge popularity for her item songs Balam Bambai and Bevda Bevda Zalo Mi Tight. In 2019, she participated in Bigg Boss Marathi. In 2020, she is a participant of the dating reality television series Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Heena Panchal Family, Caste, Boyfriend, Husband

Heena Panchal born on 9 March 1990 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India is the daughter of Mahendra Panchal and Priya Panchal. She has a brother named Pratik Panchal is a Choreographer and Photographer and a sister named Deepali Panchal is a Choreographer.

  • Father Name:- Mahendra Panchal
  • Mother Name:- Priya Panchal
  • Brother Name:- Pratik Panchal
  • Sister Name:- Deepali Panchal
  • Affairs / Boyfriend:- Not Known
  • Husband Name:- N/A
  • Children:- N/A

Heena Panchal Education, Qualification

Heena did schooling from Navodaya English High School, Thane, Mumbai. After that, She went to the University of Mumbai, Mumbai. She completed her graduation in Mechanical Engineering. she used to take part in the school program. Once, she played the role of Krishna on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Heena Panchal Career, Movies, Awards

Heena Panchal started her acting career in Bollywood with the film Hum Hai Teen Khurafaati. She danced the item
song “Balam Bambai in a movie titled as Life Mein Twist Hai (2014). She played the lead role in film Shentimental (2017). She became very popular for her dance performance in the songs, like Raju O Raju from Pelliki Mundu Prema Katha (2017), Tak Tak from Kay Zala Kalana (2018) and Taja Maal from Perfume (2019), Balam Bambai from Life Mein Twist Hai (2014).

Heena also appeared as a contestant in reality Tv show India’s Got Talent season 6. In 2019, she participated in Bigg Boss Marathi. In 2020, she is a participant of the dating reality television series Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Heena Panchal Movie / Film List

  1. Hum Hai Teen Khurafaati (2014)
  2. Life Mein Twist Hai (2014)
  3. Manus Ek Mati (2014)
  4. Just Gammat(2015)
  5. Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho (2015)
  6. Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka (Tamil/Telugu, 2015)
  7. Rathna Manjari (2015)
  8. Lodde (Kannada, 2015)
  9. Babuji Ek Ticket Bambai (2017)
  10. Shentimental (2017)
  11. When Obama Loved Osama (2018)
  12. Vantas (2018)
  13. Jaane Kyun De Yaaron (2018)
  14. Tu Tithe Asave (2018)
  15. Kay Zala Kalana (2018)
  16. Perfume (2019)
  17. Dhumas (2019)

Heena PanchalTelevision Show / Serial List

  1. Bigg Boss Marathi 2
  2. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Heena Panchal Physical appearance, Net Worth, Car Collection

  • Birthday:- 3 April 1990
  • Age:- 30 Years (as in 2020)
  • Height:- 163 cm, 5 feet 4 Inch
  • Weight:- 55 Kg
  • Figure Measurement:- 34-27-34
  • Net Worth:- $2 Million (Approx, as in 2020)
  • Car Collection:- Not Known

Heena Panchal Wiki / Biography

Wiki / Bio
NameHeena Panchal
Profession(s)Actress, Model, Dancer
Debut TvBigg Boss Marathi Season 2
Debut MovieBollywood– Hum Hain Teen Khurafaati (2014)
Kannada– Lodde (2015)
Tamil– Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakka (2015)
Marathi– Manus Ek Mati (2017)
Physical Stats & More
Height (approx.)centimeters– 163 cm
meters– 1.63 m
feet inches– 5 feet 4 Inch
Weight (approx.)in kilograms– 55 Kg
Eye ColourBlack
Hair ColourBlack
Body Measurement34-27-34
Bust Size34
Waist Size27
Hip Size34
Personal Life
Date of Birth3 April 1990
Birth PalaceMumbai, Maharastra, India
HometownMumbai, Maharastra, India
Residence / AddressMumbai, Maharastra, India
NationalityIndian
Age30 Years (as in 2020)
Star Sign/Zodiac SignAries
ReligionHinduism
HobbiesDancing, Swimming, Travelling
Educational & Qualification
School Navodaya English High School, Mumbai
College/UniversityUniversity of Mumbai
QualificationEngineering
Relationships & More
Marital StatusUnmarried
Affairs / BoyfriendNot Known
Family
ParentsFather– Mahendra Panchal
Mother– Priya Panchal
Siblings Sister– Deepali Panchal (Choreographer)
Brother– Pratik Panchal (Choreographer, Photographer)
Spouse / HusbandN/A
Children Son– N/A
Daughter– N/A
Favourite Things
Favourite ActorShahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh
Favourite DancerMalaika Arora
Source of Income & Net Worth and Car Collection
Net worth$2 Million (Approx, as in 2020)
Car CollectionNot Known

Some fact about Heena Panchal

  • She is a trained pole dancer.
  • She is also known as the Malaika of South.
  • In 2015, she was nominated for India’s top 100 celebrity by Forbes India.
  • Heena Panchal was ranked 7th on the Bombay Times’ Item girl list.

