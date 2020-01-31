hedgehog-regains-its-spikes-after-severe-infection-left-him-almost-bald

The latest headlines in your inbox

A hedgehog has regained its spikes after being found almost completely bald due to suffering from a severe infection.

The animal, which has been named Ratty, was taken to the Scottish SPCA national wildlife rescue centre at Fishcross on November 10 last year.

After being found by the animal welfare charity’s staff, he weighed just 324g and was missing his fur and spines due to a ringworm infection.

But after months of care and support, his weight has nearly tripled to 940g while his spines and fur have returned.

(Scottish SPCA/PA)



He is now being released back into the wild – just in time for Hedgehog Day on Sunday.

Centre wildlife assistant Claire Powell said: “We’re delighted with the progress Ratty has made during his time with us.

Ratty the hedgehog when it was found missing his fur and spines. (PA)



“He spent some time in a room in the centre to build body condition then for the past two weeks he has been outside in an aviary going from strength to strength while we waited for more spines to grow in.

Ratty the hedgehog who has fully recovered after being found almost completely bald from a severe infection. (PA)



“It’s great that he’s ready to go back to the wild, especially as it’s Hedgehog Day on February 2.

“Although it could be argued that every day is hedgehog day here.”