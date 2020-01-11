“Traffic is blocked on around 100 highways across the state,” an official said.

Dehradun:

More than 900 villages are facing electricity cut and water shortage as unprecedented heavy snowfall has disrupted normal life in Uttarakhand over the past few days.

“The electricity and water supply is disrupted in more than 900 villages and 50 tourists are stranded in a number of places due the closure of roads. Traffic is blocked on around 100 highways across the state,” an official of the state government said.

The official further said that there is a risk of accidents due to snowfall in the place on Kempty Marg in Mussoorie.

Ritesh Rawat, a resident of Chamoli said: “Snow has disrupted the supply of electricity and water almost every year. But this time around it has been for a longer stretch, without any kind of respite in sight.”

32 People have been injured in New Tehri, while 2 students were reported injured in Uttarkashi.

The snowfall has caused the closure of the Joshimath-Auli route with more than 20 tourists stranded with their vehicles.

There have beem constant landslides reported from Lambgarh on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway.

The Rainfall has increased in remote areas of Nainital, Bageshwar and Almora of Kumaon division promising to bring down temperatures further.

Bikram Singh, director of the Meteorological Centre, said the skies will remain clear on Saturday and Sunday, but from January 13, the weather may change once again.

Heavy Snowfall Causes Water Supply, Electricity Disruption In Uttarakhand.