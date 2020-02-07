heavy-rainfall-brings-wildfire-relief-and-flooding-to-australia

The latest headlines in your inbox

Heavy rain has put out a third of the fires on the east coast of Australia but has also brought flooding to the region.

The downpour has put out 20 of around 60 fire in New South Wales. However, flash flood warnings are in place after some areas received the most rain recorded in a year.

New South Wales’ Rural Fire Service Commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons, said he was optimistic the rain will help extinguish some blazes over the coming days.

He told Australia’s ABC network that there were still 42 fires burning in the state, with 17 of those not contained.

Mr Fitzsimmons added: “It is breaking the back of this fire season, no doubt.

“The rain is good for business and farms as well as being really good for quenching some of these fires we’ve been dealing with for many, many months.

“We don’t want to see lots of widespread damage and disruption from flooding, but it is certainly a welcome change to the relentless campaign of hot, dry weather.”

Sydney’s Lord Mayor, Clover Moore, welcomed the rainfall.

She tweeted: “It was fantastic to wake up to much-needed rain this morning.”

The city had its wettest day in over 15 months.