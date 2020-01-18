Heavy rain helps calm Australia bushfires — but brings floods

January 18, 2020 | 2: 20pm

A car is seen traveling through flooded streets in Sydney, Australia.

A heavy rain gave Australia a reprieve from the deadly bush fires on Saturday, but brought a new problem — flash flooding and road closures.

Authorities shuttered major highways, parks and tourist attractions in Queensland and power outages were reported in New South Wales Saturday after the downpour, which began on Wednesday along the eastern coast.

The wet weather is expected to subside in Queensland — which saw triple the monthly rainfall overnight — but could continue in Victoria throughout the weekend.

The rain doused concerns that heavy smoke would disrupt the Australian Open tennis tournament when it kicks off Monday in Melbourne. Victoria’s Environmental Protection Authority upgraded the air quality to “good” following the rain, after an earlier forecast of unhealthy air for the weekend.

Fires were still blazing in Victoria Saturday, with crews battling a blaze in the state’s mountain region that was 15 times the size of Manhattan.

With Post wires