heavily-pregnant-jenna-dewan-is-doting-mum-as-she-treats-daughter-everly-to-lunch

Heavily pregnant Jenna Dewan has proved she’s ever the doting mum by spending some quality time with her daughter Everly.

The star, who’s expecting a baby with her boyfriend Steve Kazee, rocked a floor-length dress and hat as she stepped out in Studio City.

Juggling a couple of drinks and a shopping bag, Jenna held onto her six-year-old daughter’s hand, as well as a questionable looking green juice.

At least she’s staying healthy?

The 39-year-old made sure Everly didn’t fall as she climbed onto ledges on the pavement, also enjoying the winter sun in LA as the pair grabbed some food to go.

Jenna announced she was expecting back in September and gave fans an update last month, showing off her growing bump.

‘She’s flirty she’s dancing and she’s bumpin along,’ she wrote, catching the eye of her boyfriend Steve, who urged her to hurry home from work.

Oh, those two.

Meanwhile, Jenna’s ex Channing Tatum, who she shares Everly with, is having a less rosy time of it after his split from Jessie J.

The pair called time on their romance after a year of dating but are ‘still really close and still good friends’, according to Us Weekly.

A source added to People that Channing is ‘super busy with his career and as a dad’.

The insider said: ‘He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy.’

The celeb couple apparently ‘made the most’ of their time together but just couldn’t make it work in the end.

‘He has a lot on his plate right now and wants to be the best dad possible which means he needs to be around when he isn’t travelling for his own work,’ the source revealed.

However, it seems he’s keen to move on, with the Magic Mike star reportedly being seen on celeb dating app Raya following the shock split.

Get swiping, ladies.





