heavily-pregnant-amy-willerton-devastated-after-getting-mugged-for-her-phone:-‘i’ve-never-been-this-vulnerable-before’

Heavily pregnant Amy Willerton was mugged for her phone as she goes two weeks over her due date.

The devastated former I’m A Celeb star slammed the pickpocket who she thinks believe saw her as an ‘easy target’.

She explained in a post how losing her phone – which contains her hypnobirthing tracks, private notes and photos – has greatly impacted her.

Amy wrote underneath a photo of fiance Daniel Day and her dog sleeping: ‘Are we still #waiting ? #babywatch2020 To the dude that robbed me , I do understand desperation often makes many of us turn to things we would rather not do. But I don’t think you understand the implications that stealing my phone ( that I had just bought to take better pictures of my baby) last week has had on something really quite important in my life.

‘I was #41weekspregnant and therefore became an easy target. Remember when you see a pregnant lady she is not just that big belly – that baby is her hopes, dreams and future and her every waking breath goes into building and preparing for that new life.

‘I was terrified of birth… But I spent months and months obsessively doing what I needed to do in order to trust in myself and believe that I could do it.’

The 27-year-old model continued: ‘My #hynobirthing tracks , the playlist I made to keep myself calm , the notes I wrote to myself , all lost… little things but they meant a lot to me.

‘So please when you see someone carrying life remember that baby was imagined up months , even years before she became pregnant – there is always a journey to motherhood and it’s often a silent one.

‘Be nice to her , offer her your seat on the tube, and help her if she is struggling as I know I have often found it very to difficult ask for help but I’ve never been this vulnerable before.. #babyonboard#pregnancy #motherhood #bekind’

Amy revealed she was expecting her first child with fiancé Daniel – who proposed to her on a snowy mountaintop in Switzerland – in October 2019.

The star explained she waited five months to publicise her pregnancy as she wanted to check that her baby was healthy.

She underwent an amniocentesis, which checks the full spectrum of any chromosomal and genetic conditions.

Amy wanted to find out because her brother Ross, 25, was born with an extra chromosome and a form of autism called mosaicism but shared the news when they got the OK from doctors.





