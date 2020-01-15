heathrow-airport-deploys-new-drone-catching-system-to-prevent-gatwick-style-shutdown

Heathrow Airport has installed a new drone-catching system in a bid to avoid future shutdowns like the one that crippled Gatwick.
Europe’s busiest airport announced it is bringing a new monitoring system that can detect and track drones entering its airspace.
The makers of the technology, Operational Solutions, say it is also able to locate the pilot of a drone in any malicious attack.
The move comes after hundreds of flights were grounded at Gatwick airport for three days in December 2018 after reported sightings of a drone.
Despite a huge manhunt, no drone or pilot has ever been found.
Reading-based Operational Solutions said they were under a strict nondisclosure agreement but confirmed it had supplied a “bespoke” system to the airport.
The company said the system would “enhance” Heathrow’s existing systems for finding rogue drones as well as helping police apprehend the people behind any future attacks.
Jonathan Coen, Heathrow’s Director of Security said: “The safety and security of our passengers and colleagues is our number one priority. That is why we’re investing in this new cutting-edge technology which will enhance our capabilities in the detection and deterrence of drones in and around our airfield.
“We’re delighted to have this unique system keeping our skies safe and helping passengers and cargo to get to their destinations on time”.
It is unclear what systems the airport has in place for taking out any rogue drones once they are detected and such methods remain a closely-guarded secret.
During the Gatwick shutdown, senior police officers suggested sharpshooters could try and shoot down malicious drones but the idea was later ruled out by Sussex Police due to concerns over stray bullets.
Following the Gatwick fiasco, new laws were introduced banning drones from flying within 5,000 metres (3 miles) of airport boundaries, with those breaching the no fly zones facing up to five years in prison.
Heathrow fights have been affected drone sightings before, such as last January when departing flights were briefly stopped.
In September, 19 members of the climate protest group Extinction Rebellion were arrested for operating drones in the airport’s no fly zone in protest at plans for a third runway.
Although the group notified police and flew drones at head height so as not to pose a risk to planes, the demonstration still had the ability to disrupt the airport.
Following the announcement, Mark Legh-Smith, founder and CEO of Operational Solutions Ltd (OSL), said: “OSL is delighted that it has been selected as the solution architect and system integrator for the bespoke set of counter drone systems that have been deployed at Heathrow. We are pleased to be contributing to the safety and security of passengers and airlines at the UK’s largest international airport”