heather-watson-says-relationship-with-yeovil-striker-courtney-duffus-has-been-a-‘big-part’-of-her-improved-form

British No 3 Heather Watson has ascribed the recent upswing in her fortunes to her flowering relationship will Yeovil Town striker Courtney Duffus – the new boyfriend she met on the finals weekend of last year’s Wimbledon.
Watson, who will play world No 62 Kristyna Pliskova in her first match on Monday, has turned around a slump which was threatening to demote her to qualifier status at the grand slams. After reaching the Hobart semi-final last week, she has won seven out of her last nine matches at tour level.
“Since we met each other we’re both doing a lot, lot better,” said Watson of Duffus, who has scored 12 times in his last 24 games for National League side Yeovil Town.
“He’s had a big part to play, he’s super positive. I don’t like to let boys have too much influence over me but he has really been good. He’s so calm, level-headed. I think you all know I’m quite emotional. He’s just really, really supportive. He gets up at all hours of the night, he watched all my matches in Hobart. I just need that.”
Watson has previously said that she will never date another tennis player after things turned sour with Lloyd Glasspool – the British No 12 – towards the end of 2018. “I would never mix business with pleasure again,” she explained last summer, adding that both parties had ended up putting their careers ahead of each other. Too much travelling turned this into a FaceTime relationship with a surfeit of rows.
But despite intending to stay single for a lengthy period, Watson clicked with Duffus – who has also represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-21 level – after meeting him on what was supposed to be a girls’ night out with the British doubles player Naomi Broady.
“It was finals weekend of Wimbledon and I was going out to dinner with Naomi,” said Watson. “She was staying with me in London. He had the weekend off so he was in London with his brother and we just met in a restaurant.
“At that stage of my life I had no interest in boys. I thought they were the worst. I didn’t want a boyfriend for a long, long time so for me it just going to be a fun night. He had other plans.
“I found that out later in the night that he was a footballer so I was like, ‘For sure, I’m not going to date him.’ I don’t really follow football. I do now. Well, I follow Yeovil now. On Boxing Day we went with his family and he scored a hat-trick, so that was awesome.”
As Watson’s mood improved, so did her results. She arrived in Tianjin in October with just one win from nine tour-level matches to her name in 2019. (For much of the time, she had been playing on the second-tier ITF circuit.) But a run to the final there lifted her spirits, and now Hobart has reinforced her growing optimism.
“It is incredible the contrast between how I was last year and how I am this year,” said Watson, who won only three games in her first-round defeat to Petra Martic at Melbourne Park last year.
“Just in life in general, I feel in a very good place, very happy. The support system around me is great and I think that’s really showing with my tennis and my results the last five, six months or so.”