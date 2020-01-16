heartbreaking-tributes-for-footballer’s-son-with-‘beautiful-soul’-who-died-suddenly-at-23

A junior doctor and goalkeeper’s son has been called a ‘beautiful soul’ who ‘lived life to the absolute fullest’ after dying at just 23 years old.

Heartfelt messages have flooded in for Ronan Musselwhite was found dead on Wednesday last week after a battle with depression.

The son of Scunthorpe United goalkeeping legend Paul Musselwhite was described as a ‘talented’ and ‘very popular lad’ who made his mum and dad ‘the proudest parents on the planet’.

His mother Caroline, from Messingham, Lincolnshire, says she now wants to devote her time to raising awareness of mental health, depression and suicide prevention.

She said: ‘He was such a kind, beautiful soul and he lived life to the absolute fullest.

‘I have seen so many things on Facebook left for Ronan, and it just shows how loved he was.

‘I already knew how popular a young man he was, but seeing all the lovely comments reflects the type of person he was.

‘He could have been anything he wanted, he was so talented.’

In a touching online tribute, Caroline wrote: ‘As a few of you already know our beautiful, gorgeous and much loved son Ronan, on late Tuesday, early Wednesday morning decided it was time for him to return to heaven.

‘Ronan lived a fulfilling but short life and although we knew the constant daily battles he went through with depression, ultimately became the doctor he said he was going to be from a young age.’

She said he and his brother Ryan, ‘with their strength and desire to succeed in life’ have made their mum and dad ‘the proudest parents on the planet’.

Caroline added: ‘Ronan, you were much loved by hundreds of people and you achieved so much in a short space of time.

‘R.I.P Ronan, your wings are not clipped any more, you are free to fly you beautiful soul. You will always be loved and missed. Until we meet again.’

His mum said will be eternally grateful for the heartwarming messages the Musslewhite family have received following the death of Ronan, who worked as a junior doctor in Newcastle after completing his studies.

Caroline added: ‘He had so many friends and was a very popular lad – he was just so lovely and kind to everyone he met.

‘I was proud to be his mother – we were all so proud of all he achieved. He was unique – I have never met anyone like my son, Ronan.’

The Manchester Medical School graduate’s father played professionally for a host of clubs and is best known for his spells at Port Vale and Scunthorpe United, where he now works as a goalkeeping coach.

On Saturday, Scunthorpe players paid tribute by celebrating with Paul after Abo Eisa scored the opening goal during their match against Newport County.

Hundreds of people on social media paid their respects Ronan, who was himself a goalkeeper with non-league Belper Town in Derbyshire.

Ronan’s mum Caroline is raising awareness of mental health, depression and suicide preventionScunthorpe defender Jordan Clarke said: ‘Not the result we wanted, but when things go wrong, we stand together. That celebration meant a lot today.’

Ronan’s cousin, Tom Fletcher, said: ‘Even though we were miles apart, we shared so many of the same interests and passions, I’ll treasure the memories of our childhood forever.

‘I’m massively proud of everything he achieved during his brief but powerful time on this unforgiving planet.

‘He proved to me that we can achieve anything we put our minds to, such a clever and conscientious lad with a bright future in front of him.

‘So many things have now been left unsaid and they’ll remain that way until we meet again.’

Tom offered a helping hand to anyone ‘struggling or feeling low’ and said he is here to talk to whoever needs support.

He added: ‘Please don’t feel like you’re on your own because you’re not.

‘The world we live on may be unforgiving, but we are all in this together and I’ll do my best to help every single one of you.

‘Rest in Peace little cuz – Heaven gained another angel.’