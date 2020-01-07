heartbreaking-scenes-at-funeral-of-‘cheeky-wee-money’-eoin-hamill

A schoolboy who died in a road accident in west Belfast was a “cheeky monkey” who would melt hearts, mourners heard on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people packed into Holy Trinity Church to pay their last respects to Eoin Hamill.

The 13-year-old was knocked down on the Springfield Road on Friday.

A priest said the Hamill family had asked mourners to pray for the people who attended the scene and also the driver of the vehicle involved.

Friends from Gleann Amateur Boxing Club and classmates at Colaiste Feirste Irish-medium school, where Eoin was a year nine pupil, formed a guard of honour as the coffin of the talented young boxer was led into the chapel.

Pain and sorrow were etched on the faces of his grieving parents Lisa and Marty and siblings Kadin, Daithi and Clodagh as they followed behind the coffin.

Reflecting the thoughts of Eoin’s family, the Very Rev Brendan Mulhall told those gathered that Eoin’s short life “had a profound impact on all”.