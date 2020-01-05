heartbreaking-scenes-at-belfast-vigil-for-eoin-hamill-(13)







Eoin’s mum Lisa Hamill is comforted

Hundreds of people – many of them children – gathered in west Belfast on Sunday night to remember Eoin Hamill, the schoolboy and young boxer who died in a road accident on Friday.

‘Forever 13’ and GBNF (Gone But Not Forgotten) read fresh graffiti at the Fr Matt Wallace centre in Turf Lodge as families came together for the candlelit vigil.

The teenager’s mother Lisa Hamill looked distraught as she was comforted, while priest Fr Paddy McCafferty led the community in saying a decade of the Rosary.

Her face etched with grief, Ms Hamill’s lips moved silently as she prayed. The young mother was supported on either side by her partner Mark Gallagher and her great aunt Bernie Hamill.

Close by, Eoin’s father Martin McCullough comforted his sobbing daughter Clodagh.

“We are all here tonight in memory of young Eoin,” Sinn Fein councillor Michael Donnelly, who knows the family well, told the Belfast Telegraph.

“And we’ve come to show solidarity and support to his family at this extremely difficult time. We’re asking everyone here tonight to remember the talented young, loving person that Eoin was.