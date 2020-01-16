‘heartbreaking’-moment-family-left-80-year-old-uncle-in-the-path-of-philippines-volcano-threat

The farewell to her elderly uncle in the shadow of one of the world’s most dangerous volcanoes was the most “heartbreaking” moment of Juliet Cuento’s life.

The single mother of three, 52, who had to escort her 83-year-old mother out of the 8.6-mile evacuation zone around the erupting Taal volcano in the Philippines, pleaded with her uncle, Anacleto, 80, to join their escape from Barangay Tulo in Batangas province, some 45 miles from the capital, Manila.

“He didn’t want to go out of his house. I felt he was not aware of the danger he will face being alone when the whole town left already,” she said.

“Maybe he’s weak and because of his past experience a few decades back of the volcanic activities, he thought that he won’t be affected,” she added. “I called a local government rescue team to ask for their help, but he’s firm in his decision.”

Taal, a small but treacherous volcano that sits on a lake in a densely populated area, had been quiet for more than 40 years when it suddenly spewed a plume of steaming ash from its crater on Sunday, in an eruption so huge that it could be spotted from space.