Heartbreak for families as two young Belfast boys die in separate tragedies

Two Belfast communities have been left in shock after the deaths of two children in separate tragedies.

A 13-year-old boy, named locally as Eoin Hamill, was knocked down and killed in a road traffic collision on the Springfield Road in the west of the city yesterday afternoon.

And in a separate tragic incident, an 11-year-old boy, Cillian Draine, was found dead at his home in north Belfast on Thursday. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Yesterday’s fatal accident happened close to a petrol station where the Whiterock Road joins the Springfield Road.

Eoin, described as a talented boxer, is understood to have been riding a bicycle at the time.

He was taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) after crews were called to the scene at 4.35pm.

The road was closed for several hours at the top of the Whiterock Road and at the top of the Monagh Bypass with a large police presence.