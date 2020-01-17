heartbeat-actor-derek-fowlds-dies-aged-82

Heartbeat actor Derek Fowlds has died at the age of 82.

His family announced the news on Friday morning.

The actor is also known for playing Bernard Woolley in popular British television comedies Yes Minister and Yes Prime Minister.

He played Oscar Blaketon for 18 years in the long-running drama.

