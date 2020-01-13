heart-jab-which-can-halve-bad-cholesterol-in-two-weeks-gets-nhs-green-light 

A jab which is more powerful than statins has been given the go-ahead by the NHS, in a bid to prevent 30,000 deaths from heart attacks and strokes.

A mass trial will see tens of thousands of patients given gene-silencing injections which can halve levels of “bad cholesterol” in just two weeks – vastly reducing the risk of heart disease.

The treatment – likened to a vaccine – will first be targeted at 40,000 middle aged men and women whose cholesterol remains high, despite being prescribed daily statins.

But the jabs are expected to be rolled out to around 300,000 patients a year, from next year.

Estimates suggest this could prevent 55,000 heart attacks and strokes in a decade, saving 30,000 lives

The plans have been drawn up as the result of a radical deal between drug manufacturers and the Government, which aims to speed up access to breakthrough treatments.

Experts said the move could revolutionise prevention of heart disease, one of the UK’s biggest killers.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “I’m determined to find ways to save as many lives as possible, and to do my best to stop terrible conditions like heart disease from taking people from their family and friends far too soon.

“This partnership is fantastic news and is a huge stride forward in helping to achieve this.”

Last year an international study, led by Imperial College London, found that those given the treatment, called inclisiran, saw levels fall by half.

The result was at least as good as a high-dose statin, and far superior to the low dose drugs. And it was maintained simply by having a jab every six months.

The licence for the twice-yearly jabs is expected to say they should be used as well as statins for patients with a diagnosis of heart disease.

But cardiologists believe that in time, the jabs could become an alternative to daily pills for millions of people.

Heart disease is the second biggest cause of death in the UK, and around six out of ten adults have raised cholesterol levels.

This can build up inside blood vessel walls, making them narrower and reducing blood flow to the heart or brain, increasing the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

Normally, such patients are recommended to take statins, which stop the liver producing as much cholesterol.

Around eight million adults in Britain take these every year.