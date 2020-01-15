hearing,-speech-impaired-teen-raped-in-madhya-pradesh,-2-arrested:-cops

The inicident happened when the girl was returning home around 9 pm, cops said (Representational)

Rewa, Madhya Pradesh:

A 14-year-old hearing and speech-impaired girl was allegedly raped by two persons, including a minor, in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Baikunthpur town, around 23 kms from Rewa, on Tuesday night, police said.

The accused, Dipak Sakat and his 17-year-old accomplice, have been arrested, Rewa District Superintendent of Police Abid Khan said.

“When the girl was going home around 9 pm, the accused stopped her and forcibly took her to a deserted house in Baikunthpur where they raped her,” he added.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for gang-rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, Mr Khan said, adding that they will be produced in separate courts.

A sign language interpreter has been communicating with the survivor to know the details about her ordeal, he added.

