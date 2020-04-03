hear-indigo-girls-reminisce-about-college-days-in-‘when-we-were-writers’

Ahead of the release of their latest album Look Long, Indigo Girls take a backward glance to a simpler time with the new track “When We Were Writers.” The sweetly melodic, gently rolling tune was penned by the duo’s Emily Saliers, reflecting the two years she studied at New Orleans’ Tulane University, which she recalls as the most influential years of her life. At the same time, Saliers and Amy Ray were just beginning their duo partnership. The song’s lyrics recount the internal fire that they both continue to share for writing and performing.

“When we were writers, when we were fighters, before we found purpose and made deals with God,” they sing in the chorus. “Let’s pull an all-nighter, push wood in the fire. It might just look like smoke in my eyes but I’m still burning inside.”

“We are still a bar band at heart,” says Saliers. “Today, we joke about being old, but what is old when it comes to music? Our passion for music feels the same as it did when we were 25 years old.”

“When We Were Writers” is the latest taste of Look Long, joining previously released tracks “Shit Kickers” and “Change My Heart.” Look Long, produced by John Reyonds, was recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World studio compound in Bath, England, and is the pair’s first album in five years. It’ll be available May 22nd.