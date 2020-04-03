🔥'Healthy' NHS nurse, 36, dies after contracting coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A “fit and healthy” NHS nurse has died after battling the coronavirus.

Mother-of-three Areema Nasreen, 36, had been in a critical condition at Walsall Manor Hospital in the West Midlands where she worked.

Her condition improved slightly last week however she died in the early hours of Friday morning.

In a tribute posted on Facebook, her friend Rubi Aktar said: “My beautiful best friend Areema Nasreen has just passed away. My heart is broken. She fought and fought but Allah decided to take her.

“She was the most loveliest, genuine person you could ever meet, she went above and beyond for everyone she met.

“I’m so grateful that I had the honour to call her my best friend, she saw me at my best and my worst and accepted my every flaw. I am so broken that words can’t explain.

“I can’t believe I will not see your smile again. You made me the nurse that I am today, with your support, motivation and inspiration I am the nurse that I am today and I hope I can do you proud Areema. I love you so much and I will never forget you. You had so much to live for, I am sorry you didn’t get to see your kids grow up and I’m sorry that you didn’t get to complete your career.”

Dr Samara Afzal tweeted: “I’m lost for words, I beg you all to stay at home and keep everyone safe.”

Areema’s sister, Kazeema Nasreen, who works as a healthcare assistant at the same hospital, told Sky News the family thinks she could have picked it up “virtually everywhere”.

The Birmingham-based nurse was on annual leave when she first started showing symptoms and her sister does not think she picked it up at work.

Speaking to Birmingham Live on Sunday, Kazeema urged everyone “to take coronavirus seriously”.

She said: “I want everyone to know how dangerous this is. My sister is only 36 and is normally fit and healthy.

“She is young – it is not just the elderly who are at risk.”

Kazeema said staff at Walsall Manor Hospital had gone “above and beyond” in their care for her sister.