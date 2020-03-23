Health official says doctors, nurses forced to break safety protocol due to shortage of supplies

by: Lourdes Duarte

CHICAGO — The State of Illinois continues to ask for medical supplies after receiving just a small fraction of what’s needed to keep healthcare workers safe.

On March 20, the state made a second request of the Strategic National Stockpile. Gov. JB Prtizker said the shipment is even smaller and is missing key things like ready-to-eat-meals, hand sanitizer and wipes.

WGN’s Lourdes Duarte spoke with the head of the American Medical Association who says doctors and nurses are forced to break safety protocol.

