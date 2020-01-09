health-guru-jillian-michaels-criticised-for-body-shaming-lizzo:-‘it-isn’t-going-to-be-awesome-if-she-gets-diabetes’

The Biggest Loser trainer Jillian Michaels claimed people shouldn’t celebrate Lizzo’s weight as it ‘isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes’.

Jillian, 45, discussed the artist’s music and is an avid fan but thinks people should only be celebrating her music and not her weight.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, the health guru said: ‘I love her music, 100%. I don’t know anything about her, I’m sure she’s a cool awesome chick.’

Using Lizzo and Ashley Graham as examples of self-acceptance, BuzzFeed added that it was great to see different types of bodies being celebrated.

‘But why are we celebrating her body?’ Jillian said. ‘Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying, why aren’t we celebrating her music? It isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes. I’m just being honest.

‘I love her music. My kid loves her music. But there’s never a moment where I’m like, “And I’m so glad she’s overweight!”’

Fans quickly came to the Good As Hell singer’s defence and slammed the trainer for fat-shaming her.

.@JillianMichaels on Lizzo: “Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause it isn’t gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes.” pic.twitter.com/FkKBd8J87b — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) January 8, 2020

‘It matters because the standard of health and beauty in this country is you,’ one user explained. ‘And the average women in this country doesn’t and will most likely never look like you. So its high time we change our perception of ourselves and what beauty is to reflect the average woman.’

One fan tweeted: ‘Her music is about positivity, personal acceptance and celebration. Part of that, especially as a plus-sized person in this culture, is rejecting the fat-phobic hatred exemplified by Jillian Michaels.

‘Jillian Michaels is not Lizzo’s health care provider, so she shouldn’t comment.’

After severe backlash on social media, Jillian changed her tone and released a statement on her Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/tQQletU1fO — Jillian Michaels (@JillianMichaels) January 9, 2020

She wrote: ‘As I’ve stated repeatedly, we are all beautiful, worthy, and equally deserving. I also feel strongly that we love ourselves enough to acknowledge there are serious health consequences that come with obesity – heart disease, diabetes, cancer to name only a few.

‘I would never wish these for ANYONE and I would hope we prioritize our health because we LOVE our bodies.’

Lizzo has yet to respond as the singer recently announced she was taking a break from Twitter after receiving too many hateful comments.

The star tweeted: ‘Yeah I can’t do this Twitter sno more.. too many trolls… [peace sign] I’ll be back when I feel like it.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Oscars won’t have a host this year, as Ricky Gervais’ Golden Globes gig continues to send shockwaves

MORE: Lizzo has no time for boring airport style while arriving in Melbourne and we’re so here for it





