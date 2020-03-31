health-care-workers-get-coffee-pick-me-up

Chicago doctors describe what they’re seeing now and their concerns for what’s ahead
CHICAGO — Health care heroes in their own words. From North to South, East to West, hospitals and health care workers are mobilized. Some are already inundated by increased patient loads and prepare for an even greater surge in the coming days
At Rush University Medical
Center, the light-filled atrium lobby has been turned into a makeshift
emergency room.
Mental health professionals say staying connected during pandemic is vital for patients
CHICAGO — As cases of COVID-19 increase, so do mental health concerns.
Doctors who are trying to keep up with their patients in a new world say staying connected is vital.
Why COVID-19 is so dangerous for the heart
The list is comprehensive and
disturbing. Virtually all of those who succumbed to COVID-19 in Cook County had
heart disease or high blood pressure or diabetes. They were in their 50s, 60s,
70s, 80s and 90s. The comorbidities are so common in this country, doctors are
concerned.
More than 18 million people
ages 20 and older have heart disease. It’s the number one killer in the U.S. And people with it are 50 percent more likely
to die from COVID-19.
