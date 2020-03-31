health-care-workers-get-coffee-pick-me-up

Chicago doctors describe what they’re seeing now and their concerns for what’s ahead

CHICAGO — Health care heroes in their own words. From North to South, East to West, hospitals and health care workers are mobilized. Some are already inundated by increased patient loads and prepare for an even greater surge in the coming days

At Rush University Medical

Center, the light-filled atrium lobby has been turned into a makeshift

emergency room.

Read the Full Article

Video

Mental health professionals say staying connected during pandemic is vital for patients

CHICAGO — As cases of COVID-19 increase, so do mental health concerns.

Doctors who are trying to keep up with their patients in a new world say staying connected is vital.

Read the Full Article

Video

Why COVID-19 is so dangerous for the heart

The list is comprehensive and

disturbing. Virtually all of those who succumbed to COVID-19 in Cook County had

heart disease or high blood pressure or diabetes. They were in their 50s, 60s,

70s, 80s and 90s. The comorbidities are so common in this country, doctors are

concerned.

More than 18 million people

ages 20 and older have heart disease. It’s the number one killer in the U.S. And people with it are 50 percent more likely

to die from COVID-19.

Read the Full Article

Video