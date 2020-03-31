Health care workers get coffee pick-me-up

Posted by — March 31, 2020 in News Leave a reply
health-care-workers-get-coffee-pick-me-up

Chicago doctors describe what they’re seeing now and their concerns for what’s ahead

CHICAGO — Health care heroes in their own words. From North to South, East to West, hospitals and health care workers are mobilized. Some are already inundated by increased patient loads and prepare for an even greater surge in the coming days
At Rush University Medical
Center, the light-filled atrium lobby has been turned into a makeshift
emergency room.

Read the Full Article

Video

Mental health professionals say staying connected during pandemic is vital for patients

CHICAGO — As cases of COVID-19 increase, so do mental health concerns.
Doctors who are trying to keep up with their patients in a new world say staying connected is vital.

Read the Full Article

Video

Why COVID-19 is so dangerous for the heart

The list is comprehensive and
disturbing. Virtually all of those who succumbed to COVID-19 in Cook County had
heart disease or high blood pressure or diabetes. They were in their 50s, 60s,
70s, 80s and 90s. The comorbidities are so common in this country, doctors are
concerned.
More than 18 million people
ages 20 and older have heart disease. It’s the number one killer in the U.S.  And people with it are 50 percent more likely
to die from COVID-19.

Read the Full Article

Video

You May Also Like

man-injured-in-police-involved-shooting-in-skokie

Man injured in police-involved shooting in Skokie

grps-plans-for-extended-‘distance-learning’-as-return-remains-‘very-unlikely’

GRPS plans for extended ‘distance learning’ as return remains ‘very unlikely’

volunteers-from-2012-olympics-to-help-medics-at-nhs-nightingale

🔥Volunteers from 2012 Olympics to help medics at NHS Nightingale🔥

meet-the-apps-and-websites-using-data-to-track-the-spread-of-covid-19

🔥Meet the apps and websites using data to track the spread of Covid-19🔥

About the Author: Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *