Health care volunteers step up in Missouri to help fight COVID-19, save lives

ST. LOUIS — Right after the EF-5 tornado ripped through a major hospital and other parts of Joplin in 2011, Megan Ashby, a young respiratory therapist, wanted to help where needed. She signed up with Show-Me Response, a program run by the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency that sends volunteers to disaster zones.She didn’t get deployed to Joplin, though.“It’s all been good since then, for the most part,” said Ashby, now 33.

Megan Ashby, a respiratory therapist, was deployed by Show-Me Response to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, in Clinton, to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy photo

The state finally contacted her — by text, phone, email — on March 16. Within 24 hours, she said she pulled up to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, in Clinton, Missouri, at a time when the first COVID-19 cases in the state were being publicized.One person from Henry County had tested positive after being transferred from Golden Valley. Much of the hospital staff was home for self-quarantine. Ashby and other medical personnel stepped up to put their shoulders to the wheel, among many who have either answered the call or are in the queue.Missouri Hospital Association President Herb Kuhn reported on March 27 that a small number of hospitals were starting to have workforce shortages and existing staff and their support were working extended shifts.“Retired or non-practicing individuals who can move back into the health workforce could help reduce the workforce challenge in the weeks ahead,” Kuhn said in an announcement that offered several ways to get plugged in.In March, Show-Me Response registered 362 new volunteers, up from 19 in January and 33 in February. About 250 of them are physicians and other health-care workers; a fourth of them said they were retired or inactive in their fields of expertise. Show-Me Response said it wants more people to sign up. Waiting in the wings Others are helping through different outlets.At least eight St. Louis County Police officers came out of retirement to work part time at a warehouse, collecting, sorting and distributing rubber gloves, N95 protective masks and other donated items for emergency responders. Officials said several more officers are ready and waiting to assist.About 80 volunteers from Show-Me Response are also waiting in the wings to assist the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.“I hope we never need them,” said Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for St. Louis County. “It’s comforting to know we have that many people there, ready to go if we need them.”For now, St. Louis County is leaning on more than 60 school nurses and university students pursuing medical-related degrees to visit by telephone with people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. They are also doing contact tracing and case investigation.“It’s kind of hard to see our professors and providers that we work with still going into the hospital and working everyday and we aren’t able to,” said Sophie Evans, 29, a third-year medical student at the Washington University School of Medicine, which staffs Barnes-Jewish Hospital. “We found out that we can still contribute another way.”

Sophie Evans, 29, a third-year medical student at the Washington University School of Medicine, volunteering at the St. Louis County Department of Public Health on April 2, 2020, in Berkeley, Missouri. Courtesy photo.

Apart from Washington University, students from Webster University, University of Missouri-St. Louis and Maryville University are volunteering with the county.Evans is a week-and-a-half into speaking by telephone to people with COVID-19.“Some people have had extremely mild symptoms — a cough and runny nose,” she said. “Others are unable to speak with us because they are ventilated in the hospital. There is a huge range in the severity of the symptoms from what I have seen in my interviews.”Others are helping more indirectly.Tim Long, 68, retired in 2017 after nearly four decades of being a family physician in the Washington area of Franklin County. A few weeks ago, his supervisor at Mercy Clinics asked if he’d come back to do telemedicine from home.In an effort to free up other doctors to focus on COVID-19 patients, Long has been treating about 10 to 15 patients a day by telephone, mainly for routine health-care needs. Suspected gout. Arthritis flare-ups. Medication refills. He knows many of the patients and is familiar with their medical histories.He said less than 10 percent of the calls involve people worried they have COVID-19. If they are symptomatic, he refers them to be examined.“It’s just really to provide a backstop for the people at the respiratory clinics and so patients still feel like they have a practitioner out there,” Long said of his effort.Fear of the unknownAshby had a more dramatic experience at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Henry County. When she showed up, the hospital was pretty bare of staff. Those who were there were scared of being exposed. The unknown was spooky.“Even though it is more prevalent, we kind of know a little more of what we’ve gotten ourselves into,” she said of the situation now. “It was the same hyper anxiety and nervousness that you are seeing in the community, with a little added fear of being directly involved with it.”For her part, Ashby had worked 11 years as a respiratory therapist in the emergency room at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence. She said working close up with infectious disease comes with the territory.“If we are having a really, really bad flu patient that is in respiratory failure, you still have to treat them, even if you are exposing yourself to the virus,” she said. “You have the mentality that it lives on you and you have to clean it off.”She spent four days at Golden Valley, eventually finding her own way to the respiratory department. One therapist was on duty and she’d worked seven night shifts in a row. She was asleep, with a phone held close, in case of an emergency.“With me showing up, I was able to let her actually sleep,” Ashby said.She said she worked in the emergency room and a small intensive care unit. She said she worked with patients who had COVID-19 symptoms but wasn’t aware of any of them testing positive.Ashby was concerned, as others have been around the state, of being overrun by COVID-19. At one point on the second day of her volunteer stint, she broke down. She was trying to go through the steps of possibly hooking two people up to one ventilator, like a doctor did after the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.It never came to that for her, it was just a thought to be prepared. “It’s more real when you see it right in front of your face or the possibly of it right in front of your face,” she said.She hasn’t had symptoms of COVID-19. A spokesperson for Golden Valley said no staff members have tested positive.

