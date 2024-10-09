Why Do We Say ‘Fall Pregnant’ ?

Ever wondered why we use the phrase “falling pregnant” ? This expression, often criticised for its connotation of an involuntary event, harks back to a time when women could feel trapped by an unexpected pregnancy. In this article, we delve into the origins and deeper meanings behind this phrase and explore how language around pregnancy has evolved. Let’s also discuss some terms related to pregnancy that might need reconsideration.

The Origin of the Expression “Falling Pregnant”

Understanding the Phrase

At first glance, “falling pregnant” may evoke images of accident or mishap. However, this is far from its original meaning. The verb “to fall” in this context actually comes from an archaic use which means “to become”. Hence, falling pregnant simply refers to becoming pregnant or entering the state of pregnancy.

A Historical Perspective

In past eras, where birth control was not as accessible or reliable as it is today, a woman “falling pregnant” could indeed have been seen as falling into a predicament or unexpected situation. This perception perhaps contributed to the survival and usage of this phrase over centuries.

Before we move on to uncover the deeper implications behind this term, let’s remember that language evolves with society.

The Deeper Meaning Behind the Term

The Complexity of Conception

Becoming pregnant isn’t always immediate or straightforward. Even with frequent sexual activity, conception doesn’t always occur straight away. Women are at their most fertile between 25 and 30 years old but each ovulation cycle only presents a 20% chance of leading to pregnancy.

Age Fertility Level 25-30 years old Optimal fertility Above 30 years old Fertility gradually declines

The Impact of Lifestyle Factors on Fertility

It’s important to note that lifestyle factors such as smoking, poor diet, stress and obesity can all affect the ability to conceive. Post contraceptive pill use, it may take an average of seven months to fall pregnant, as it sometimes takes time for ovulation to become optimal again.

Transitioning from understanding the deeper significance of “falling pregnant”, let’s explore how language and cultural perspectives around pregnancy have transformed over time.

The Linguistic and Cultural Transformations of Pregnancy

Changing Perceptions of Pregnancy Across Cultures and Time

Different cultures worldwide have diverse rituals and customs related to conception and fertility, highlighting the importance given to these life stages across the globe. The language used to describe pregnancy has also evolved with changing societal norms and advancements in reproductive health knowledge.

The Evolution of Language Around Pregnancy

Over time, we’ve seen a shift in terms from “falling pregnant”, which could imply passivity or misfortune, towards more active and positive phrases like “planning a pregnancy” or “starting a family”.

As our conversation evolves, questioning certain terminology becomes necessary.

Pregnancy and Language: which Terms Should We Question ?

The Need for Reconsideration

Certain terms related to pregnancy might need reconsideration. For instance, phrases such as “trying for a baby” can add unnecessary pressure for couples, especially if they’re dealing with fertility issues.

Language Empowerment

Using more empowering language, such as talking about ‘conceiving’ or ‘planning for pregnancy’ can help to remove some of the stress and stigma associated with this deeply personal journey. After all, words have power and can shape our experiences.

Our exploration into the phrase “falling pregnant” has led us through its origins, deeper meanings, cultural transformations, and finally a call for reconsideration of certain terms. As society progresses and our understanding deepens, so too should our language grow and adapt to better reflect these changes.

