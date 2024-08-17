Within the spectrum of human attraction and fascination, there exists a phenomenon called hybristophilia: a morbid attraction to criminals. Predominantly observed among women, it's a psychological condition that continues to intrigue experts and laypersons alike. Let's delve into this puzzling subject from its clear definition, its origins, media influence, psychological aspects, relationship dynamics, role of fantasies and its social implications.

What is hybristophilia: a clear definition

A precise terminology

The term ‘hybristophilia' was coined in 1986 by John Money, a New Zealand psychologist and sexologist. It refers to an intense sexual or romantic attraction towards individuals who have committed heinous crimes – murderers, serial killers or felons.

An intriguing phenomenon

This morbid fascination primarily targets high-profile criminals whose crimes have been widely publicized. It transcends mere curiosity and extends into the realm of adoration and romantic infatuation. Some individuals expressing hybristophilia even go as far as contacting the criminal object of their desire in prison or waiting for them on their release.

The topic now turns towards understanding where this unusual syndrome comes from.

The origin of the Bonnie and Clyde syndrome

The historical roots

Hybristophilia takes us back at least to 1919-1922 when Landru received 800 marriage proposals while incarcerated. Female ‘killer groupies' have also been attracted to notorious criminals throughout history like Charles Manson and more recently Luka Magnotta.

Towards understanding the reasons

This yearning can be associated with three categories of women: those who believe in forgiveness and redemption; those seeking a feeling of control due to emotional loneliness; and those suffering from pathological disorders seeking attention through their association with criminals.

With this understanding, we can further explore how media exposure influences the phenomenon.

Hybristophilia and media: the influence of highly publicized cases

Role of the media spotlight

The media plays a significant role in fueling hybristophilia, by catapulting criminals into the limelight and inadvertently making them potential targets for hybristophiles. High-profile cases such as that of Nordahl Lelandais demonstrate how extensive media coverage can draw women towards criminals.

The allure of infamous personas

Media portrayal often lends an element of mystery, fame, or infamy to these criminals, which only adds to their appeal for hybristophiles. It's even been explored in literature, like “Hybristophilia, a twisted love story” by Viola Di Basilea published in 2023.

Moving on from this, let's talk about the psychology behind this attraction.

Psychology of attraction to criminals

A question of asymmetry

In a psychological context, it's emphasized that this syndrome primarily concerns young women who are unsure of themselves. The asymmetrical relationship dynamics where one party is incarcerated and the other free could create a sense of control or safety for these women.

Let us now look beyond typical explanations and examine why some women are particularly drawn towards serial killers.

Women and serial killers: beyond madness

An inexplicable fascination ?

Certainly one of the most disturbing aspects about hybristophilia is when women show attraction to serial killers – individuals who have repetitively committed violent crimes. This raises questions around the ‘madness' of such attraction, moving it beyond mere thrill-seeking.

A case in point

In Argentina, a woman named Edith Casas even married her twin's murderer – a distressing example of extreme hybristophilia that brings into focus the need to understand its dynamics.

This leads us to delve deeper into understanding the relationship between criminals and their admirers.

Understanding the dynamics between criminals and hybristophiles

The power play

An important factor is the perceived power and dominance associated with criminals. The ‘dangerous' allure can hold an intriguing appeal for someone who might feel vulnerable or powerless in their own life.

Seeking control

On the other hand, being involved with a criminal who is incarcerated might also provide a sense of control over the relationship to the hybristophile due to their physical seclusion.

With this dynamic understood, let's discuss the role fantasies play in fostering this attraction.

The role of fantasy in hybristophilia

Fantasies: fueling desire

Fantasy plays a huge part in hybristophilia. The idea of danger combined with romance often fuels these fantasies, creating an illusionary bond between the criminal and the admirer.

Distinguishing reality from illusion

However, it's essential to distinguish fantasy from reality. While fantasies can be harmless when kept within certain boundaries, they become problematic when they lead individuals towards harmful or dangerous situations.

From here, let's move ahead and discuss some of the societal implications associated with this phenomenon.

Discussing hybristophilia: social and psychological implications

Societal impact

Hybristophilia's existence raises many social questions, such as the role of media in promoting criminals as ‘anti-heroes, ‘ and societal norms about love and relationships. It also compels society to deal with uncomfortable realities.

Psychological understanding

In a psychological context, it provides insight into human behaviour, emotions, desires, and how these can be manipulated or distorted under certain conditions.

We've navigated through the murky waters of hybristophilia – from its definition to exploring its origins, media influence, psychological aspects, relationship dynamics and societal implications. This journey has hopefully shed light on this controversial subject and invites further research and dialogue to understand it better. Let's continue questioning, exploring, and comprehending the myriad expressions of human psyche.

