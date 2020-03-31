Virat Kohli, the captain of the Indian Cricket team is undoubtedly one of the fittest sportsmen from all around the world. He has led the team in several ODIs, Tests, and 2018 World Cup. He is also the captain of one of the IPL (Indian Super League) teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore. He is one of the greatest cricketers in Indian history but also all over the world.

He has a very strict diet to keep himself fit and healthy. The player hits the gym for five days in a week. His morning diet includes an omelet, grilled bacon, smoked salmon, spinach, cheese and green tea with lemon. His lunch meal has grilled chicken, mashed potatoes, green vegetables, spinach. He prevents himself from having any seafood for his dinner. He consumes fruits like papaya and watermelon.

Virat’s favourite is black coffee and nuts. He keeps himself hydrated all the time. Even after being concerned about his health and fitness, he can go weak and cheat for brownies. His protein-rich diet can inspire anyone.

Stay tuned for more updates!