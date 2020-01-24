headteacher-sent-creepy-messages-to-girls-saying-they-were-‘stunning’-and-‘naughty’

A principal at a £40,000-a-year boarding school is at the centre of a fresh storm after reports emerged he sent messages to pupils – calling one ‘stunning’ and another a ‘naughty girl’.

Toby Belfield, 47, headteacher at Ruthin School in the Vale of Clyde, apparently admitted being a ‘little drunk’ in one text and sad not to be sent photos of a pupil in a ‘lovely red dress’.

In another he claimed to be heartbroken and asked ‘where is your love for your Principal – has it vanished?’.

One read: ‘I worry, definitely, about you and sexual behaviour.

‘You might need my support and you shouldn’t risk not having it . . . All the boarding staff have been told you are a potential sexual threat to young boys.’

In messages seen by The Times, Mr Belfield said to one pupil ‘imagine if I found your new tattoo, I’d have to expel you’ while in others he asked about their sex lives and said he would visit pupils when they left to go to university.

It comes as Care Inspectorate Wales criticised the school’s ‘serious shortfalls’ and found ‘significant and widespread concerns in respect of the wellbeing of young people’ in a report released this week.

Mr Belfield, who according the Mail, has not been seen at the school since the start of the term, gained notoriety in 2018 after he threatened to give pupils ‘worse references’ for university if they were in a relationship.

The school is ranked third in the country as per the Independent Schools Council by UCAS points gained by pupil.

The Care Inspectorate, following four-days of visits in November last year, found pupils were not being given access to specialist services to support their emotional health and wellbeing.

Damningly there was ‘significant and widespread’ issues with how it dealt with safeguarding youngsters.

The report read: ‘Policies are discouraging young people from coming forward, accessing support in relation to their mental health in fear of losing their place at school or university.

‘This is because, we found the policies and practices relating to their emotional health were inadequate and discriminatory.’

The school’s official position is that any boarder with medicated mental health issues will not be admitted and ‘if any current boarder visits a doctor and is diagnosed with mental health issues that requires a referral to a specialist psychiatrist, the boarder will be sent home to their parents.’

This, the report said, was in breach of the Equality Act and The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

Ruthin does have a counselor to help pupils manage their low feelings and emotions but the report found they had not visited or supported anybody at the school in at least a year.

Ruthin School has been contacted but said they were only taking reporters’ details at this time and would release a statement later. It would not comment further on the Care Inspectorate report, anything connected with messages, nor whether Mr Belfield had been at the school this term.

In an earlier statement in reference to the report, a Ruthin School spokeswoman, said: ‘The Council of Management at Ruthin School was already carrying out root and branch strategic review at the time of the inspection, and that work is continuing.

‘We welcome the timely publication of the latest Care Inspectorate of Wales report, and are ensuring the observations and action points contained in it are fully addressed as part of our review.

‘The work we are doing now will ensure the school’s governance and operational procedures continue to keep pace with modern requirements.’

As a private school Ruthin is outside Denbighshire Council control.

However a spokesman for Denbigshire said: ‘Safeguarding children and adults is a matter for the Council and its partners and we have previously raised concerns about safeguarding issues at the school which led to an investigation.

‘It is for the school to address the findings and recommendations of this and any other inspection reports. We continue to remain concerned.’